This brand-new 55-inch 4K TV is only $319 right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s no reason to hold back on upgrading your home theater setup with the discounts that you can avail from 4K TV deals. You won’t need to empty your savings account if you take advantage of the offers from retailers, including Walmart TV deals. It’s recommended to go for TCL TV deals, which currently include this $39 discount for the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, making it more affordable at just $319 compared to its original price of $358.

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV features a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, for improved clarity and detail, and high dynamic range technology, which offers a bigger jump in overall picture quality than just resolution, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. If you’ve checked out guide on what size TV to buy and you come up with 55 inches, then the TCL 4-Series 4K TV may be the product that you need.

Like the best 4K TVs, the TCL 4-Series 4K TV is a smart TV that enables easy access to your favorite streaming services. It runs on the Roku TV platform, which opens with a simple home screen that you can customize to include your preferred streaming channels, cable TV channels, video game consoles, and other input sources. The TCL 4-Series 4K TV comes with four HDMI ports, including 1 ARC, for easier syncing between your video and audio sources.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to go ahead and upgrade your home theater setup, this could be it. Walmart is selling the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for just $319, after a $39 discount to its original price of $358. Stocks may go quickly though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows on this TV, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV.

More 4K TV deals

Walmart’s discount for the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV may be tough to beat, but you’re more than welcome to look around to try to find a better offer. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best 4K TV deals that you can buy right now, not just from Walmart but also from other retailers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations