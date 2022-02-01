  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This brand-new 55-inch 4K TV is only $319 right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The 55-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV with the Roku TV interface on the display.

There’s no reason to hold back on upgrading your home theater setup with the discounts that you can avail from 4K TV deals. You won’t need to empty your savings account if you take advantage of the offers from retailers, including Walmart TV deals. It’s recommended to go for TCL TV deals, which currently include this $39 discount for the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, making it more affordable at just $319 compared to its original price of $358.

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV features a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, for improved clarity and detail, and high dynamic range technology, which offers a bigger jump in overall picture quality than just resolution, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. If you’ve checked out guide on what size TV to buy and you come up with 55 inches, then the TCL 4-Series 4K TV may be the product that you need.

Like the best 4K TVs, the TCL 4-Series 4K TV is a smart TV that enables easy access to your favorite streaming services. It runs on the Roku TV platform, which opens with a simple home screen that you can customize to include your preferred streaming channels, cable TV channels, video game consoles, and other input sources. The TCL 4-Series 4K TV comes with four HDMI ports, including 1 ARC, for easier syncing between your video and audio sources.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to go ahead and upgrade your home theater setup, this could be it. Walmart is selling the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for just $319, after a $39 discount to its original price of $358. Stocks may go quickly though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows on this TV, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV.

More 4K TV deals

Walmart’s discount for the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV may be tough to beat, but you’re more than welcome to look around to try to find a better offer. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best 4K TV deals that you can buy right now, not just from Walmart but also from other retailers.

TCL 65-Inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$750 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Sony Class X85J Series LED 4K TV

$750 $1,000
The ideal size for a smaller or medium-sized room, this 55 inch TV supports 4K and HDR, comes with Google TV software to stream from your favorite services, and supports Google Assistant. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-Inch Sony Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV

$2,000 $2,300
Sony's Bravia range is always popular, and this version comes in a 65-inch size to suit most medium rooms. It has an OLED display, Google TV software, and 4K upscaling. more
Buy at Best Buy

55-Inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV

$428 $827
Grab a bargain with this very affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs in the 55-inch size. Enjoy HDR support and easy streaming with AirPlay2 and Chromecast built in. more
Buy at Walmart

LG 65-inch Class A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,400 $1,800
Enjoy stunning image crispness and color depth thanks to the OLED screen on this 65-inch TV from LG. more
Buy at Best Buy

77-Inch LG Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K TV

$3,700 $4,300
One of the hottest trends in TVs right now is screens that display art and blend into their surroundings when they aren't in use. This is LG's take on that concept, with an OLED screen. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

How to use Handoff on a Mac

Person using iPhone and MacBook.

Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on gaming monitors today

The front and back of the 25-inch Alienware gaming monitor.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: How to get Merit Points

A trainer picking up a satchel.

Grab a Dell XPS 15 laptop while it’s $250 off

The front view of the Dell XPS 15 laptop.

What are the requirements to run Windows 11?

A laptop sits on a desk with a Windows 11 wallpaper.

How to insert footnotes in Word

A person drinking coffee while using a laptop at a table.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch faces

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Wi-Fi 6 will soon go mainstream and usher in the metaverse

Man sitting next to modem/router combo.

Paramount+ sets new record for NFL streams

Paramount Plus app icon on Apple TV.

How to install iTunes on Chromebook in 2022

HP Chromebook x360 14c sitting angled on a desk.

Xbox Game Pass adds Ark, but loses some heavy hitters

A monster attacks in Ark: Survival Evolved.

World of Warcraft will finally unite the Alliance and Horde

Human and orc sharing a drink together.

Amazon manager stole $273,000 of PC parts amid chip shortage

An Amazon employee working in a fulfillment center.