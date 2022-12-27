A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

If our guide on what size TV to buy says that you have enough space for a 65-inch screen in your living room, then you should consider the TCL 4-Series 4K TV as a budget option. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with crystal clear details, while High Dynamic Range technology further improves overall picture quality by making images brighter and more colorful. The TV is also capable of upscaling HD content to 4K quality, so that you can further utilize its large display.

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV is powered by the Roku platform, which supports all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. The operating system also provides a customizable home screen where you can access your streaming apps and other input sources. The 4K TV comes with a simple remote, but you can also control it using the Roku mobile app, through which you can also search for content using voice commands. If you want to watch content without disturbing others, you can connect headphones to your smartphone and use the app for private listening.

The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is already pretty affordable at $430, but Best Buy made it even cheaper with a $30 discount. This is one of the lowest prices that you can avail from today’s TV deals for a display of this size, but with stocks not expected to last long, you should hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer. Click that Buy Now button below as soon as possible to secure your own 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for only $400.

