 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
TCL - 75-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

If our guide on what size TV to buy says that you have enough space for a 65-inch screen in your living room, then you should consider the TCL 4-Series 4K TV as a budget option. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with crystal clear details, while High Dynamic Range technology further improves overall picture quality by making images brighter and more colorful. The TV is also capable of upscaling HD content to 4K quality, so that you can further utilize its large display.

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV is powered by the Roku platform, which supports all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. The operating system also provides a customizable home screen where you can access your streaming apps and other input sources. The 4K TV comes with a simple remote, but you can also control it using the Roku mobile app, through which you can also search for content using voice commands. If you want to watch content without disturbing others, you can connect headphones to your smartphone and use the app for private listening.

Related

The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is already pretty affordable at $430, but Best Buy made it even cheaper with a $30 discount. This is one of the lowest prices that you can avail from today’s TV deals for a display of this size, but with stocks not expected to last long, you should hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer. Click that Buy Now button below as soon as possible to secure your own 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for only $400.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
You’ll be surprised how cheap this LG 70-inch 4K TV is today
The LG UP7070, a 70-inch 4K TV, showing a snowy scene on the display.
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
ipad mini beats studio 3 55 inch samsung nu6900 4k tv acer chromebook 15 macbook air deal best buy day sale 58 2 768x768
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall
Best Vizio TV deals for December 2022
vizio 55 inch oled 4k tv deal black friday 2020
Best NordicTrack deals on home fitness and exercise equipment for December 2022
NordicTrack Fusion CST
Best gaming headset deals for December 2022
cheap gaming headset deals
Best standing desk deals for December 2022
Woman working at standing desk
Best oven deals for December 2022
cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1
Dell’s best laptop for working from home is 50% off today
The Dell Vostro 3420 business laptop against a white background.
Best air purifier deals for December 2022
A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.
Best elliptical machine deals for December 2022
walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical
Don’t miss this great HP gaming laptop deal
The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.
Best Xbox Live Gold deals for December 2022
xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000