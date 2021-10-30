  1. Deals
Walmart is practically giving away this 75-inch 4K TV today



Black Friday has been all about TVs since back when the shopping holiday meant lining up Thursday night with a stomach still full of turkey — and thank goodness those days are over. This year, we can relax on our couches and get the same amazing deals on massive 4K TVs. This 75-inch 4K TCL TV is only $698, $200 cheaper than its original price of $898. This is one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen so far. The best Black Friday deals are sure to run out before the official calendar date, so snatch this one up while you can.

A 75-inch TV is certainly on the bigger end of the spectrum. This TV will fit perfectly into a dedicated home theater setup, ideally mounted on the wall. It has thin bezels, so no chunky frame will distract you while you’re watching, and the TV can also slide into an entertainment stand without wasting space.

TCL’s 4-Series TVs are equipped with Roku software, so you can stream your favorite shows from nearly any service without the need for a cable box or a console. That’s perfect if you intend to mount the TV, as you won’t need to hide pesky wires that clutter up the wall underneath the TV. Of course, if you want to hook up a Blu-Ray player, gaming console, PC, or anything else, the TV has four HDMI ports. The ports even support HDMI ARC, so you can connect a soundbar with just an HDMI cable.

Let’s talk about the most important part: the picture. TCL 4-Series TVs have 4K Ultra HD, meaning they have about four times as many pixels as a 1080p HD TV. This is truly a must-have for serious movie lovers in 2021. You can watch 4K movies on Amazon and Netflix, stream 4K videos on YouTube, and watch 4K sports. Image how much better nature documentaries are going to look. Grab this deal before Walmart runs out of TVs. This 75-inch 4K TV from TCL is $200 off, down to $698 from $898. Check it out now:

