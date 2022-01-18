Super Bowl LVI is less than a month away, and for football fans who are planning to watch the spectacle from the comfort of their own living rooms, you might want to take advantage of 4K TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup in time for the championship match. If you’re interested in buying from 75-inch TV deals, you should check out TCL TV deals, which currently include this $400 discount for the 75-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to just $600 from its original price of $1,000.

If after consulting Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy you decide that a 75-inch screen is perfect for you, you should go for the TCL 4 Series 4K TV. You’ll enjoy watching Super Bowl LVI with the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, which deliver stunning detail and bright colors for lifelike images on the display — it will be like you’re in SoFi Stadium for the sporting event. The TV also comes with three HDMI inputs, including 1 eARC, through which you can connect your purchase from our soundbar deals. This will further improve audio for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which will be headlined by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

The TCL 4 Series 4K TV won’t only be for watching Super Bowl LVI though as, like the best 4K TVs, it’s a smart TV that’s powered by Google TV. The platform provides access to all your favorite streaming services, and with Google Assistant built-in, you can use the voice remote to ask the digital assistant to search for content, launch apps, and play music through voice commands.

To give justice to the sights and sounds of Super Bowl LVI, you can’t go wrong by buying the TCL 4 Series 4K TV. The 75-inch TV is available for just $600 from Best Buy, after a $400 discount to its original price of $1,000. It’s unclear how long the price cut will last, so if you want to avail of the offer and get the TCL 4 Series 4K TV in time for the big game, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

