  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 75-inch 4K TV is only $600 — perfect timing for the Super Bowl

Aaron Mamiit
By
The 75-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV with the Google TV platform on the screen.

Super Bowl LVI is less than a month away, and for football fans who are planning to watch the spectacle from the comfort of their own living rooms, you might want to take advantage of 4K TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup in time for the championship match. If you’re interested in buying from 75-inch TV deals, you should check out TCL TV deals, which currently include this $400 discount for the 75-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to just $600 from its original price of $1,000.

If after consulting Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy you decide that a 75-inch screen is perfect for you, you should go for the TCL 4 Series 4K TV. You’ll enjoy watching Super Bowl LVI with the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, which deliver stunning detail and bright colors for lifelike images on the display — it will be like you’re in SoFi Stadium for the sporting event. The TV also comes with three HDMI inputs, including 1 eARC, through which you can connect your purchase from our soundbar deals.  This will further improve audio for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which will be headlined by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

The TCL 4 Series 4K TV won’t only be for watching Super Bowl LVI though as, like the best 4K TVs, it’s a smart TV that’s powered by Google TV. The platform provides access to all your favorite streaming services, and with Google Assistant built-in, you can use the voice remote to ask the digital assistant to search for content, launch apps, and play music through voice commands.

To give justice to the sights and sounds of Super Bowl LVI, you can’t go wrong by buying the TCL 4 Series 4K TV. The 75-inch TV is available for just $600 from Best Buy, after a $400 discount to its original price of $1,000. It’s unclear how long the price cut will last, so if you want to avail of the offer and get the TCL 4 Series 4K TV in time for the big game, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More 75-inch TV deals

The 75-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV is a steal with its discounted price from Best Buy, but if you want to take a look at other options for TVs of the same size before finalizing your purchase, we’re here to help you out. Here are some of the best 75-inch TV deals that you can shop right now from different retailers.

75-Inch Sony Bravia XR Z9J 8K TV

$5,500 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-Inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$3,500 $4,800
To get both a big screen and the highest resolution, you can look to this option from LG, which comes in at a 75-inch size and with stunning 8K resolution. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-Inch LG 80 Series 4K TV Bundle

$1,199 $1,430
For those who love streaming and want everything in one convenient purchase, this bundle contains a mount, surge adapter, and streaming card as well as a great 75-inch TV. more
Buy at Walmart

77-Inch LG Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K TV

$3,800 $4,300
One of the hottest trends in TVs right now is screens that display art and blend into their surroundings when they aren't in use. This is LG's take on that concept, with an OLED screen. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-Inch Samsung QN800A QLED 8K TV

$3,300 $4,800
With its impressive 8K resolution and a super-fast Neo Quantum Processor, this TV from Samsung will display ultra-high-definition content in its most beautiful form. more
Buy at Samsung

75-Inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV

$4,500 $7,000
If you won't settle for anything but the very best, this absolutely massive TV has all of the must-have features, like incredible 8K resolution, QLED display, and smart features with Tizen. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Get a stainless steel air fryer for only $50 today — $70 off the sticker price!

Insignia 5-quart digital air fryer - stainless steel

These are the best Super Bowl TV options for under $400

The TCL 4 Series 4K TV with the Roku TV interface on the screen.

Best Blink camera deals for January 2022

Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.

Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for January 2022

amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro

The Surface Pro 7+ is $400 off at Walmart today

Student using Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on a table with a Type Cover.

Daniel Radcliffe to play Weird Al Yankovic in new biopic

Daniel Radcliffe will play Weird Al Yankovic.

Amazon Fire HD 8 is 50% off at Best Buy right now

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet - 8 inch - black

Best Amazon Echo deals for January 2022

Best tablet deals for January 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

What is 4K? Everything you need to know about 4K Ultra HD

Sony 2022 X90K 4K LED TV.

Best iPhone deals and sales for January 2022

best iphone deals 2019

Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard purchase is a disaster for gaming

Parris hosts an Xbox showcase.

Intel 700-series motherboards leaked, but Biostar denies it

Biostar Z170GT7