This TCL soundbar is an absolute steal at only $60

Improving the sound quality of your TV setup doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Right now, you can buy a TCL Alto 5 soundbar for just $60 at Amazon. That’s a saving of $20 and a great deal if you’re looking for a cheap way to upgrade your audio experience. In terms of soundbar deals, you really can’t go wrong with this one.

The TCL Alto 5 promises to offer clean and loud sound in a minimalist design. Specially tuned to deliver distortion-free sound at any volume, it’s perfect whether you’re watching the latest movies, catching up on sports, or listening to some great music. That’s thanks to the TCL Alto 5 offering three different sound modes — music, movies, and news — with each offering optimized performance that reflects the content you’re listening to.

The sound quality might not be comparable to much pricier fare but the TCL Alto 5 offers up deep bass ports that aim to heighten the audio experience through low frequency sounds as well as bass-heavy moments. You won’t miss out on useful features either with it taking seconds for you to hook up this soundbar to any Bluetooth-enabled device so you can easily stream music straight to the TCL Alto 5 within moments.

Alongside that, you can also connect this soundbar to your TV via multiple options. These include Optical, IR Pass Through, and Aux, so any TV can easily hook up to this budget soundbar. It comes with all the cables you need as well, saving you money and hassle of tracking down the cables separately.

Flexible enough to place either under your TV or mount on a wall, the TCL Alto 5 offers a lot for its small price tag. If you’re just dipping your toe into seeing how a soundbar can enrich your life, this is the perfect entry point.

Ordinarily priced at $80, the TCL Alto 5 has been discounted by 25% bringing it down to just $60. This is the ideal time to snap up a budget soundbar. Whether it’s for your kitchen, bedroom, or living room TV, you won’t be disappointed for the price.

