Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering up some great deals in its October Prime Day Early Access Sale. Best Buy is also getting in on the game with its own Best Buy Prime Day Sale, where you can find some incredible deals on home appliances. If you’ve been in the market for a new vacuum, there’s no better time to buy one. Best Buy has a great selection of some of the best vacuums, with discounts of up to $200 off their normal retail prices. Whether you’re looking for a robot vacuum that will roam through your house to pick up dirt while you sleep or a stick vacuum that can handle all your pet fur, there’s something here for everyone.

Shark ION Robot RV761 Vacuum — $200, was $260

Shark makes some of the most affordable vacuum cleaners available, and that includes robot vacuums. At $199, the will go easy on your wallet while staying tough on your dirt. Its tri-brush system can handle dust and dirt on just about any surface, even delving into corners and edges. It senses ledges and stairs as it roams around your home, so you don’t have to worry about it damaging furniture or falling off a ledge. Plus, you can monitor and control what it up to using a mobile app or even kick it off with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice command.

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum — $200, was $260

If you prefer to handle your own vacuuming, Shark has you covered here as well with the , also on sale for $199. Lightweight and wire-free, this vacuum cleaner offers powerful suction for the kind of deep cleaning that can handle hard floors and get stubborn pet fur out of your carpets. The streamlined body means you can easily get it under most furniture, and LED headlights ensure you can see hidden debris in the darkest corners of your home. You can also quickly transform it into a handheld vacuum for above-floor surfaces or even for your car, thanks to the battery that provides up to 40 minutes of runtime.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Robot Vacuum — $300, was $350

iRobot was one of the first names in robot vacuums, and it continues the tradition with the . This handy little automated vacuum cleaner doesn’t just randomly wander around your home but actually learns as it goes, thanks to its iRobot Genius technology. The Roomba i3 will learn and map your home room-by-room, adapt to your life, and suggest optimal cleaning schedules for when you’re likely to be out of the room or asleep and even at busier times of the year, such as pollen or shedding seasons. You can send it off on a cleaning mission anytime with the push of a button or a simple voice command to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It’s no slouch in the cleaning department either, with a three-stage cleaning system and 10x more suction than the early Roomba 600 series, so it’s ideal for homes with pets.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum — $550, was $650

If you’re looking for a premium vacuum, you can get even more savings with the , a top performer that can deep clean your entire home. With 60 minutes of run time, laser illumination, and a wide variety of attachments, this precision-engineered vacuum cleaner is ready for just about anything. The laser reveals microscopic dust you can’t otherwise see, while the LCD screen gives you a readout of how many different particles you’ve picked up. The washable filter reduces waste and the need to spend money on replacement supplies, and the ability to pick up even the tiniest dust particles makes it an excellent choice for folks who suffer from seasonal allergies. It also easily converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning your car interior or household upholstery.

iRobot Robot Roomba j7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum — $600, was $800

iRobot makes some of the best robot vacuums, so if you’re looking for something top-of-the-line, you’ll be happy to know that the near-flagship is on sale for $600 — that’s $200 off the normal $800 price tag. That’s one of the best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals available. The Roomba j7+ features all of the intelligence and cleaning power that all the latest iRobot vacuums are known for, including the ability to adapt to your home layout and family schedule to figure out the best times to clean. It will even recommend extra cleaning during allergy season or when your pets are likely to be shedding more than usual. iRobot also guarantees the Roomba j7+ will avoid pet waste, with a promise of replacing it for free if it gets into that kind of mess. Best of all, the iRobot Roomba j7+ can even automatically empty itself when it returns to its base, avoiding a big headache that’s plagued robot vacuum owners in the past.

Editors' Recommendations