The best Prime Day TV deals under $500 that end today

Prime Day deals are the perfect way to track down a new TV for far less than usual. Right now, there are plenty of excellent TV deals going on for anyone who is looking to spend under $500 on a new 4K TV. We’re here to help you figure out which ones are essential. Read on while we take you through what’s worth buying.

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $278, was $450

4K TVs really don’t have to cost a fortune and can still exhibit great quality, as demonstrated by this TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV. TCL is one of the best TV brands in this price range, so you’re onto a good thing here. Besides the sizeable 50-inch 4K screen, you also get a great home screen. Thanks to Roku being built into the TV, you get an easy-to-personalize screen that makes it easy to access thousands of streaming channels within seconds. A voice remote further helps as you can search for things by speaking rather than having to type in long entries. As well as that, the TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV comes with four HDMI inputs so you can easily hook up all your devices and games consoles without a problem. Even better, one of those inputs is HDMI ARC so it syncs up audio well if you add a soundbar.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $285, was $520

Buying the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV saves you needing to buy one of the best streaming devices as you get all the benefits of Fire TV built into the TV. Along with that, it has an Alexa voice remote so you can easily speak to it to find your favorite apps and movies, as well as check the weather or news, and even control your smart home devices. With extensive support for pretty much every streaming app imaginable, the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV is a breeze to use. It also has support for HDR 10 and HGL so you get a clearer and more vibrant image, with its 3 HDMI inputs proving useful for hooking up games consoles. There’s also a HDMI eARC port for adding soundbars or AV receivers.

LG 65-inch Class 4K TV — $398, was $498

LG frequently features amongst the best TVs which is instantly encouraging if you’re tempted by this one. The LG 65-inch Class 4K TV offers a fantastic 65-inch 4K screen packed full of features. For instance, it includes TruMotion 120 technology so you can enjoy a smoother experience while watching or playing fast-moving scenes. As well as that, there’s low input lag for gamers, too. In addition, movie fans will love the Filmmaker mode built into the TV so that you get to see the picture the way the director intended. Automatic picture and sound processing is implemented to ensure the best experience. As well as that, LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K uses 4K upscaling to give you a smooth and crisp viewing experience whatever you’re watching, with enhanced contrast, color, and blacks across the board. It’s so much more than just a big TV.

Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $500, was $650

Prime Day TV deals are the time to treat yourself to the biggest TV possible in your price range. This is the kind of TV that could appear amongst the best 4K TVs under $500 if it wasn’t for the fact it’s not normally priced that low. Besides the sizeable screen, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV also has Fire TV built into it, meaning you have access to thousands of channels and streaming apps. Along with all that, the Alexa voice control means you can easily control all your entertainment, allowing you to search across apps with your voice as well as switch inputs quickly. Sound-wise, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV offers up DTS Studio Sound so it can create realistic and immersive audio with its built-in speakers. Alternatively, with HDMI ARC support, you can hook it up to a compatible soundbar or AV receiver. The Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV has all the essentials you need right down to parental controls and Apple AirPlay support.

