Hurry — this Alienware gaming laptop is $370 off in rare deal

Gamers shouldn’t settle for just any laptop deals as you may end up purchasing a machine that’s not able to properly run modern video games. You’ll have to focus on gaming laptop deals to avoid such a disappointment, but if you don’t know where to start, check out Alienware deals in particular. Gaming laptops don’t usually come cheap, but Dell is currently offering the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop at $370 off, pulling its price down to just $980 from its original price of $1,350.

Gaming laptops should pack high-end processors and graphics chips, combined with enough RAM to be able to keep up with today’s video games, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop aims to do that with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. While it’s not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, it should suffice if you want to play the popular titles. The machine should also give you an idea of the improved capabilities of AMD processors, as the AMD vs. Intel discussion continues.

You’ll be able to appreciate all the hard work that game developers have poured into graphics through the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen with 165Hz refresh rate, and you’ll be able to install multiple games at a time with the device’s 256GB SSD. If you often play for hours at a time, you don’t have to worry about overheating because of Alienware’s Cryo-Tech cooling technology, which includes four copper heat pipes and a dual-fan design to keep the laptop operating at peak performance.

Invest in a machine that won’t make you worry whether it’s powerful enough to run upcoming games — go for the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop. It’s currently on sale from Dell with a $370 discount to its original price of $1,350, making it more affordable at $980. There’s no telling how long the offer will last, but since it’s a featured deal on Dell, stocks may run out quickly. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

