This Chromebook is $99 in the Cyber Monday laptop deals

It’s finally Cyber Monday, and if you’re planning to get your Christmas shopping done in time for it to actually arrive on Christmas, now is the time to take advantage of all the great Cyber Monday deals for laptops we’ve seen. In fact, there’s a great deal from Best Buy on the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook for just $99, down from the usual $189 we see it at. That’s a great $90 and is almost 50% off, and given this is the last great deals event for a few months, we’re likely not going to see as good a deal on it for a while. So, don’t delay too long, and be sure to pick one of the Cyber Monday laptop deals before you miss out!

Why you should buy the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook

This Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook deal from Best Buy is one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals we’ve seen so far. Especially for buyers in search of the best budget laptops. If you’re a student, know a student, or you’re just in need of a basic laptop to use every day, the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is the right pick for your needs. What it may lack in power, it more than makes up for that in portability, speed, and ease of use. The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook runs on speedy and lightweight Chrome OS and comes with an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, and a modest 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC flash memory storage. It’s not powerful and it doesn’t have much internal storage, but if you’re just using it for school or casual use and you already have access to one of the best cloud storage services, the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook provides enough to handle your needs. It’s also a 2-in-1 laptop, so you can fold it up in different display configurations including tablet style, tent, or even use it as a traditional clamshell laptop.

If you plan on using a laptop to keep in touch with family and friends via video calls (or attend classes remotely), the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is a great affordable option as it comes with an HD webcam, microphone, and a respectable 10 hours of battery life.

When we said it was ultraportable, we meant it: it only weighs 2.64 pounds. Feel free to take it to class or the nearest coffeehouse.

Best Buy’s Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook deal makes it only $99 right now, and with this deal, you’d be saving $90 on a laptop that’s normally nearly $200. If this Chromebook ticks all the boxes for your laptop needs and budget, then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and snag this deal!

If you’re still not sure, want to shop around, or need help making a decision, be sure to check out our other Cyber Monday laptop deals and read through our laptop buying guide for some helpful advice.

