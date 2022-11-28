 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Chromebook is $99 in the Cyber Monday laptop deals

Anita George
By
Lenovo Chromebook 3 on a desk.

It’s finally Cyber Monday, and if you’re planning to get your Christmas shopping done in time for it to actually arrive on Christmas, now is the time to take advantage of all the great Cyber Monday deals for laptops we’ve seen. In fact, there’s a great deal from Best Buy on the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook for just $99, down from the usual $189 we see it at. That’s a great $90 and is almost 50% off, and given this is the last great deals event for a few months, we’re likely not going to see as good a deal on it for a while. So, don’t delay too long, and be sure to pick one of the Cyber Monday laptop deals before you miss out!

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook

This Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook deal from Best Buy is one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals we’ve seen so far. Especially for buyers in search of the best budget laptops. If you’re a student, know a student, or you’re just in need of a basic laptop to use every day, the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is the right pick for your needs. What it may lack in power, it more than makes up for that in portability, speed, and ease of use. The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook runs on speedy and lightweight Chrome OS and comes with an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, and a modest 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC flash memory storage. It’s not powerful and it doesn’t have much internal storage, but if you’re just using it for school or casual use and you already have access to one of the best cloud storage services, the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook provides enough to handle your needs. It’s also a 2-in-1 laptop, so you can fold it up in different display configurations including tablet style, tent, or even use it as a traditional clamshell laptop.

If you plan on using a laptop to keep in touch with family and friends via video calls (or attend classes remotely), the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is a great affordable option as it comes with an HD webcam, microphone, and a respectable 10 hours of battery life.

Related

When we said it was ultraportable, we meant it: it only weighs 2.64 pounds. Feel free to take it to class or the nearest coffeehouse.

Best Buy’s Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook deal makes it only $99 right now, and with this deal, you’d be saving $90 on a laptop that’s normally nearly $200. If this Chromebook ticks all the boxes for your laptop needs and budget, then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and snag this deal!

If you’re still not sure, want to shop around, or need help making a decision, be sure to check out our other Cyber Monday laptop deals and read through our laptop buying guide for some helpful advice.

Editors' Recommendations

Save $350 on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop for Cyber Monday
The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals: iPad, Amazon Fire, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals: QLED, OLED and 8K TV
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deal knocks $250 off the popular laptop
Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.
This 70-inch 4K TV is $450 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Fitbit Cyber Monday Deals: Save on Sense 2, Charge 5, and Versa 2
Fall 22 Fitbit lineup inlcuding Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3.
Alienware Cyber Monday deals: Gaming laptops, PCs, monitors
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals: Roomba, Shark, Roborock
Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for 2022
Razer Blade 15 Advanced
The best Cyber Monday MacBook deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday MacBook Deals
Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals: Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony
Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals
Dell Cyber Monday deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, gaming laptops
Best Cyber Monday Dell Deals
This 58-inch 4K TV is under $300 at Walmart for Cyber Monday
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.