This Dell laptop is down to $250 in rare flash sale

It’s always worth checking out the best laptop deals before diving into a new purchase. Right now, you can snap up a budget priced Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for just $250, saving you $139 off the usual price of $389 at Dell. It’s easily one of the best Dell laptop deals going on at the moment. While it’s far from the fastest system out there, it’s ideal for being more productive while on the move without spending a fortune. All Dell deals tend to be strictly limited so snap it up now while stocks last.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 features in our look at the best Dell laptops thanks to its great quality at a budget price. Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there so you can be confident of a good product here. For the money, you get an Intel Celeron processor, along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s all you need to be able to work effectively while on the move, with Windows 11 ensuring you can be productive. It also has a 15.6-inch screen with three-side narrow borders so you have plenty of room to focus on what you’re working on. It also has a HD webcam for those all-important video calls throughout the day.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 packs in some other useful features too. It has a numeric keypad along with 6.4% larger keycaps, as well as a spacious touchpad so you’re far from restricted here. A lift hinge also helps you get your device to an ergonomic angle for added comfort when typing. Other useful features include tiny rubber feet and bumpers to stop it from skidding, and a design that incorporates post-consumer recycled plastics for better sustainability.

Thoughtfully made in many different ways, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is just $250 right now at Dell. Ordinarily priced at $389, you save a chunky $139 on the usual price making this a super tempting proposition for anyone looking to buy a new Windows laptop without spending a fortune. You’ll need to be fast though. Dell deals tend to fly out and stock is always limited. Buy it now so you don’t miss out on this great deal.

