Are you constantly losing things? Do you spend tons of time looking for the lost remote, your keys, your wallet, et cetera? If you are nodding your head right now, then you need some Tile Stickers in your life. These handy little devices adhere to almost anything and help you locate whatever item you stick them to when you can’t find it. Right now, Amazon has slashed the price on a four-pack of these handy smart home devices that includes an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Smart Speaker with Alexa. The list price for these items is $110, but the sale price is only $60 which means you save 45%.

These little tiles use your smartphone to make a ringing sound when you misplace your things within the 150-foot Bluetooth range. Can’t find your phone? No worries! A double-press of the Tile button on your Tile makes your phone ring even if it is in silent mode.

The Tile Stickers stick to everything, are waterproof, and have a three-year battery life.

One of the coolest features of Tile is the Community Function located within the app. If your Tile is actually lost, you can activate the Tile Community and every phone running the app will assist you in finding your item by sending location updates to your app.

The Echo Dot is a very popular compact speaker with fabric design. It is perfect for small spaces due to its small size. This deal features the Gen 3 Echo Dot which has better quality than the Gen 2 with a louder and richer sound. The speaker can also be paired with an additional Echo Dot to create stereo surround sound.

The Echo Dot is voice-controlled and features Alexa, which can play music, read the news, set alarms, and more. You can also use Alexa to control any of your smart home features like lights, thermostats, locks, and more using only your voice.

With the holidays fast approaching, this deal is the perfect opportunity to pick up a cool portable gadget for that absent-minded person on your list. Also, you can check out other great holiday gift ideas here.

