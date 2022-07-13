Time is running out to get this Roomba robot vacuum for $180

If you feel that cleaning is a headache, you might want to invest in a powerful robot vacuum. It won’t make the work disappear, but it’ll lighten your load, freeing up time to focus on what matters. Plus, the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals are about to make your job easier, with a massive 40% discount. The popular iRobot Roomba 692 is on sale for just $180, down from $300. The $120 discount makes this one of the best Prime Day deals that you need to grab right now. You’ll have to act fast though. Today is the last day to get your hands on this cool offer as we’re on the final day of Prime Day discounts. If you’re really keen on keeping your house clean, buy the iRobot Roomba 692 fast, as the offer expires at midnight.

Buy Now

Why you should buy this Roomba robot vacuum

It’s no secret that iRobot’s Roomba models are known the world over, as they’re capable, well-designed, and smart robot vacuums that are made with the smart home in mind. They’re always among the best robot vacuums available, and the company even offers some of the best robot vacuum mop combos, too. When it comes to the Roomba 692 model specifically, it’s an incredibly affordable option, along with the iRobot Roomba e5. All of the Roomba models feature powerful suction ability, versatility in cleaning numerous floor types, and smart features that will make vacuuming your smart home something you rarely have to think about.

The smart features that headline what the iRobot Roomba 692 is capable of include voice commands, which can be accomplished by connecting it to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Also among these features is the robot vacuum’s ability to learn your daily cleaning routine and cleaning habits, allowing it to offer personalized cleaning schedules. Adaptive navigation is another bit of smarts the Roomba 692 possesses. This feature is comprised of a full suite of advanced sensors that allows the vacuum to navigate under and around furniture. Cliff Detection will keep it from taking tumbles downstairs as well. Not only can the Roomba 692 sense household objects, but it can also sense dirt, allowing it to recognize dirtier areas of your home such as high-traffic spots.

There are a lot of great robot vacuums on the market, and if you’re uncertain what your needs are, it might do some good to research how to choose a robot vacuum. The Roomba 692 comes with a tremendous feature set for its price point, but some of the best Roomba alternatives may also be a good fit for your needs. You can check out our Neato vs. Roomba guide for some insights on another robot vacuum brand, but if you feel the Roomba 692 is right for you, you can purchase one knowing you can’t go wrong with a Roomba. Its powerful suction capabilities live up to the Roomba name, providing top-notch vacuuming ability on carpets, rugs, hardwood floors, and tile. It’s a great addition to any smart home, and makes tidying up a house with a lot of foot traffic a much more convenient endeavor.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations