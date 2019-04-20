Digital Trends
How to watch the Top Rank Boxing: Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan PPV with ESPN Plus

Lucas Coll
Top Rank Boxing: Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan pay-per-view on ESPN Plus

On Saturday, April 20, current welterweight world champion Terence Crawford will defend his title against former junior welterweight champion Amir Khan at Madison Square Garden in New York City. These talented veteran boxers will square off at 9 p.m. ET, and if you want to watch this highly anticipated pay-per-view event, you have a number of options. Read on to find out more about the matchup and how you can watch it live.

Omaha native Terence Crawford is one of the best in his weight class with a shining record of 34 wins – 25 by knockout – and zero losses. The fast-handed boxer is known for his quick style and his ability to switch between orthodox and southpaw stances Along with being the current World Boxing Organization welterweight champion (a title he won last June shortly after vacating his unified light welterweight championship), Crawford has held multiple belts across the lightweight, light welterweight, and welterweight classes.

Amir Khan clearly has his work cut out for him if he wants to dish out Crawford’s first defeat. Khan’s record of 33 wins (20 by knockout) and four losses isn’t flawless like that of Crawford, but the British-born former WBO junior welterweight title holder remains one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in his class. Although Crawford is favored to win, it’s not likely that Khan will be an easy takedown for the American champion. Prior to the main event, the Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan pay-per-view undercard will feature a junior middleweight bout between NABF champion Carlos Adames who is defending his title against challenger Frank Galarza. Four other undercard fights are planned as well, and you can view the lineup here.

The Top Rank Boxing: Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan main card is scheduled for 9 p.m ET, with the undercard matches slated for 6 p.m. The pay-per-view event costs $70, and since it’s not an exclusive broadcast, you can order it directly from major cable and satellite providers including Cox, DirecTV, Dish, and Spectrum. Digital customers can stream the fight through the ESPN or Fite.tv apps, which is available on Android, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, and Xbox.

You can purchase this fight and stream it online with ESPN Plus, which is the latest online streaming platform for live sports and events. They do offer a free trial for this service, but if you want access to this PPV match, you will need to buy an entire year of the service as well. Considering it’s only $50 per year for access to live UFC fights, original content, and a wide array of other sports, it’s actually a pretty good deal for anyone that wants to get access to content on the go.

