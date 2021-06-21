  1. Deals
The best place to buy a new TV this Amazon Prime Day

Welcome to Prime Day folks, one of the best shopping events of the whole year! There are some absolutely ridiculous Prime Day deals available. You can find anything you might want or need in the sales from a brand-new pressure cooker to all of the latest gadgets and tech.

If you’re looking for some excellent TV or smart TV deals, now is the best time to do so, as you’ll find some incredibly low prices. However, you might be surprised to know that Amazon isn’t the best place the shop! How crazy is that? Many other retailers are participating with sales of their own, including Walmart, Best Buy, and many more. Apples to apples, Walmart is the best place to buy a TV on Prime Day, hands down! It not only has a much better selection but also better discounts overall! Check it out!

Where is the best place to buy a new TV during Amazon’s Prime Day 2021?

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Amazon has the best deals on new TVs during Prime Day 2021. It’s a downright shocker that it’s not the case, but Walmart wins this year. It has better deals, a better selection, and frankly, more exciting opportunities.

As part of Walmart Deals for Days, which is the retailer’s answer to Prime Day, there’s something for everyone! You’ll find HDTVs, 4K TVs, 8K TVs, smart TVs, home theater equipment, and much more! It seems like this year Amazon is having trouble trying to compete with Walmart’s low TV prices, and that’s a good thing for all of us! The deals are so good, you likely won’t see anything like them throughout the rest of the year, even during Black Friday and the major holiday sales. There’s no telling how long some of the deals will last, though, so if you’re interested, act quickly!

More Prime Day 4K TV deals available now

In a hurry? Below you’ll find a small selection of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals happening now. These deals come from multiple retailers, so trust us when we say they are the best deals available across all of the internet today.

Sony A8H 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV (2020)

$1,598 $2,500
This stunning OLED TV is one of the best models for overall picture quality. As long as you're not a hard-core gamer, this 2020 model is a steal and will turn movie night into an epic event.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV

$2,700 $3,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target

43-inch LG 80 Series 4K TV

$417 $650
For gorgeous TVs with the latest technology, the LG brand is always a good choice. This 43-inch LED model has 4K resolution and support for smart features and voice assistants.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV

$298 $500
Get a sweet deal on one of TCL's popular Roku smart TVs. Great smarts, great picture, great value.
Buy at Walmart
