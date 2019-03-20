Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on UE Boom and MegaBoom 3 Bluetooth speakers

Jacob Kienlen
By

There are a lot of different Bluetooth speakers on the market, but only a few brands that managed to get it just right. You will always be able to pick up a cheap Bluetooth speaker from Amazon for less than $25, but if you want something with a bit more boom, it starts to get pretty expensive. Bose, JBL, and Ultimate Ears are a few of the brands that offer great sound quality with pretty steep price tags attached to them. Which is why these rare Amazon discounts on the UE Boom 3 and UE MegaBoom 3 are definitely worth a look.

Ultimate Ears makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy. In fact, we actually gave the UE MegaBoom 3 a nearly perfect 9 out of 10 in our review. With just the right combination of great sound, a rugged design, and an overall sleek aesthetic, it’s no surprise we decided to give these speakers such high marks. So if you’ve been looking to snag a great deal on Bluetooth speaker as we head into spring, now is a great time to do so.

Ultimate Ears MegaBoom 3 — $30 off

ultimate ears megaboom 3 water
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Whether you’re relaxing by a pool, enjoying a barbecue, or just feel the need to take your music on the go, the UE MegaBoom will not disappoint. With 20 hours of battery life, dust and waterproof design, and gorgeous sound, it has everything you could really want out of a portable speaker. While the original MegaBoom and MegaBoom 2 are still fairly well-rounded speakers, the third generation of this particular model offers overall improvements to the design and sound. The signature big volume buttons make it easy to turn your music up or down, and simple Bluetooth pairing makes connecting your mobile device fairly painless.

Normally priced at $200 for the speaker, a nice $30 drops the price down to a more manageable $170. The durability and overall quality of this speaker make it the last portable speaker you’ll need to buy for a while.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 — $30 off

ue megaboom 3 amazon deals

If the MegaBoom 3 is a bit more speaker than you need, then the more affordable Boom 3 is also a great option. Many of the features are pretty much the same, but in a slightly smaller package. Like the UE MegaBoom 3, it’s waterproof, drop-proof, dust-proof, and offers Bluetooth connectivity up to 150 ft. However, since it is a slightly stripped down model, it doesn’t come with the same powerful sound and thundering bass. Additionally, it only has a battery life of 15 hours, which is 5 hours less than MegaBoom.

Normally priced at $150, a solid $30 discount drops the price to just $120. Considering it’s $50 cheaper than the model above, this is a great choice for anyone looking for quality sound under $150.

Looking for more tech deals? We’ve found AirPods Alternatives, iPhone deals, tech gadgets, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
under armour hovr fitness tracker shoes
Deals

Under Armour HOVR is more than a running shoe, it’s a fitness tracker

Under Armour HOVR running shoes bring more to the table than just a comfortable fit. With UA's Record Sensor technology, you can track distance, duration, and even the path you take as you run.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
irobot roomba 690 deal
Deals

Amazon slashes $77 off the iRobot Roomba 690 multisurface robot vacuum

This special offer comes just in time for you to get a head start on spring cleaning. The Roomba 690 robot vacuum sucks up dust, dirt and pet hair — all while you're away at the office.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
HP Spectre x360 15 review
Computing

HP spring sale: Save up to 58 percent on laptops, desktops, printers, and more

From now until March 23, the HP spring sale lets you take as much as 58 percent off of a huge range of laptops, desktop PCs, printers, and more, potentially saving you more than $1,000. We’ve rounded up a dozen of the best deals right…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung SSD
Computing

Grab 1 terabyte of SSD storage for just $100 with this sale on Amazon

If you're looking for an excellent opportunity to pick up a 1TB SSD at a low price, Amazon has you covered with Samsung's 860 QVO 1TB 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD. It is an excellent offering for both multimedia enthusiasts and gamers.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Under Armour waterproof backpack deals
Deals

Under Armour cuts prices on waterproof backpacks with this outlet sale

Under Armour built its name on athletic clothing, but this maker also offers great bags and backpacks for everyday use. If you're looking for a waterproof backpack to keep your stuff out of the rain, Under Armour’s ongoing sale might have…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Denon 4K A/V receiver sale
Deals

Building a 4K home theater? Grab a discounted Denon A/V receiver from Amazon

Denon makes some of the best 4K A/V receivers on the market, and a handful of Denon’s latest models are on sale on Amazon now. If you’ve been thinking about building a home theater and are looking for a 4K receiver that doesn’t cost…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

This limited-time Dell deal cuts $330 off the price of the XPS 15

Dell is currently running a limited-time sale that is cutting the pricing on the XPS 15 down by $330, but only through Thursday, March 21, and with the use of a special coupon code. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 3
Deals

Get your hands (and ears) on Apple’s new AirPods — here’s where to find them

Apple's new AirPods with wireless charging are the latest version of the much-loved wireless earbuds. Unfortunately, they aren't widely available yet. Here's where you can find them right now, and where they will show up soon.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen, Simon Cohen
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll, Simon Cohen
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart ninja and farberware air fryer deals 4 quart af100 04
Deals

Walmart drops prices on air fryers from Ninja, Farberware, and more

Walmart dropped prices on best-selling air fryers from Ninja, Farberware, and La Gourmet. Interest in air fryers took off when home cooks realized the possibility for guilt-free fried food when you cook with very little to zero oil.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices on Alexa-controlled Echo and Echo Dot bundles

Amazon cut prices on Alexa and Amazon Echo device bundles. The second-generation Amazon Echo and third-generation Echo Dot are bundled in discounted deals with the Amazon Smart Plug. The Echo and Echo Dot are also bundled together.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Deals

Hook up your Nintendo Switch with these deals on accessories right now on Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is a portable system with tons of accessories. The problem is, hooking it up doesn't come cheap. Every week, we look for the best deals on Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon so you don't have to.
Posted By Nic Rueben