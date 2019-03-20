Share

There are a lot of different Bluetooth speakers on the market, but only a few brands that managed to get it just right. You will always be able to pick up a cheap Bluetooth speaker from Amazon for less than $25, but if you want something with a bit more boom, it starts to get pretty expensive. Bose, JBL, and Ultimate Ears are a few of the brands that offer great sound quality with pretty steep price tags attached to them. Which is why these rare Amazon discounts on the UE Boom 3 and UE MegaBoom 3 are definitely worth a look.

Ultimate Ears makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy. In fact, we actually gave the UE MegaBoom 3 a nearly perfect 9 out of 10 in our review. With just the right combination of great sound, a rugged design, and an overall sleek aesthetic, it’s no surprise we decided to give these speakers such high marks. So if you’ve been looking to snag a great deal on Bluetooth speaker as we head into spring, now is a great time to do so.

Ultimate Ears MegaBoom 3 — $30 off

Whether you’re relaxing by a pool, enjoying a barbecue, or just feel the need to take your music on the go, the UE MegaBoom will not disappoint. With 20 hours of battery life, dust and waterproof design, and gorgeous sound, it has everything you could really want out of a portable speaker. While the original MegaBoom and MegaBoom 2 are still fairly well-rounded speakers, the third generation of this particular model offers overall improvements to the design and sound. The signature big volume buttons make it easy to turn your music up or down, and simple Bluetooth pairing makes connecting your mobile device fairly painless.

Normally priced at $200 for the speaker, a nice $30 drops the price down to a more manageable $170. The durability and overall quality of this speaker make it the last portable speaker you’ll need to buy for a while.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 — $30 off

If the MegaBoom 3 is a bit more speaker than you need, then the more affordable Boom 3 is also a great option. Many of the features are pretty much the same, but in a slightly smaller package. Like the UE MegaBoom 3, it’s waterproof, drop-proof, dust-proof, and offers Bluetooth connectivity up to 150 ft. However, since it is a slightly stripped down model, it doesn’t come with the same powerful sound and thundering bass. Additionally, it only has a battery life of 15 hours, which is 5 hours less than MegaBoom.

Normally priced at $150, a solid $30 discount drops the price to just $120. Considering it’s $50 cheaper than the model above, this is a great choice for anyone looking for quality sound under $150.

