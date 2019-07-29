Deals

Amazon slashes the price on these UE Boom Speakers by up to 52%

Kaitlyn Gilles
By

Having access to portable speakers has been a norm nowadays to a point that there are so many options in the market at multiple price points, and specs. If you’re looking for something with a bit more boom, then the Ultimate Ears Speakers should definitely be one of your top choices. Lauded for its inherent sound quality, loudness, battery life, as well as its industrial design, these speakers’ hefty price tag may be the only factor that could be quite disheartening. That shouldn’t be the case for now, as Amazon has a deal on the UE Boom 2 and the UE Megaboom 3. With one more month to go before the summer ends, there is no better time than now to score either of the two speakers along with their booming price cuts of up to 52%.

ULTIMATE EARS BOOM 2 –$96

ue portable speakers amazon price cut boom 2

UE completes weatherproof speaker trifecta with Boom 2. Waterproof may not come as a new idea but the virtually indestructible Boom 2 is made with premium materials so sound quality goes above and beyond the limits of water, mud, sand. or snow. Its compact and rugged design would surely be appreciated by adventurous music lovers as it is built to survive falls from up to five feet high. Size shouldn’t be a telltale sign of strength or weakness, as the UE Boom 2 blasts an immersive 360-degree sound and packs 15 hours of playtime.

With a Bluetooth range of 100 feet, your devices should easily be detectible as well as able of wireless controls through the Boom 2 app. UE’s specialized app (available for iOS and Android devices) would give way to more features such as Block Party, Customizable EQ, Musical Alarm, tap controls, and more.

Why risk the chance of heartbreak when you can just fall in love with the UE Boom 2 and its sweet 52% price cut on Amazon. This $200 speaker might as well be the one for you as it’ll stay with you no matter the weather.

ULTIMATE EARS MEGABOOM 3 — $169

ue portable speakers amazon price cut megaboom 3

If you have a couple more bucks to spare, then the UE MegaBoom 3 is a notable upgrade you might want to consider as we gave it a score of 9 out of 10. Aside from being dustproof and waterproof with an IP67 rating, it can live through a 3-feet drop. Moreover, you can expect the MegaBoom 3 to simply go with the flow as it stays buoyantly afloat in water even while blasting a clear thundering bass in every direction.

Never hesitate to take the party to even greater extents, as the portable Bluetooth speaker gives fun-sized a snazzier tune. The MegaBoom 3 has the capacity to pair with not just one or two generations of Boom or MegaBoom, but more like 150 with the PartyUp feature in-app for a truly augmented sound experience.

Keeping up with the momentum is the speaker’s 20-hour battery life and the all-new magic button that allows you to play, pause, and skip with just one touch. Normally priced at $200, performance meets style at a discounted price of $170 with Amazon’s 15% markdown.

Check out our curated deals page for the best outdoor speakers, wireless speakers, and more awesome bargains.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
oral b philips electric toothbrushes amazon deals sonicare essence sonic
Deals

Amazon drops massive discounts on Philips and Oral-B electric toothbrushes

If you’re looking to improve your oral hygiene without breaking the bank, Amazon currently has solid deals on top-rated Philips and Oral-B models that let you in on up to a 50% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
anova nano precision cooker amazon deal
Deals

Try out your sous vide skills with Amazon’s $80 Anova Nano precision cooker

Sous vide machines don't overcook food because they regulate the heat and hold it at a certain temperature. A great sous vide machine is the Anova Nano Precision Cooker, now $80 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
jabra elite active 45e amazon deal black
Deals

The Jabra Elite Active 45e drops to only $80 on Amazon before school starts

Staying physically active during college is a chore without your music playing in the background. Motivate yourself to run with a pair of wireless sports earbuds. You can buy a pair of Jabra Elite Active 45e for only $80 on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
TCL 6-Series Roku TV
Deals

Best Buy drops $500 off the TCL 75-inch 6-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku TV

This might be your lucky day as we’ve found a great deal on Best Buy. The TCL 75-inch 6 Series Smart 4K UHD with HDR Roku TV is currently discounted by $500, dropping to an awesome $1,300 from its original $1,800 price tag.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Bose SoundSport Free
Deals

Score Bose’s SoundSport Free wireless earbuds for only $199 at Walmart

Do you like listening to music while working out? You might want to consider getting a pair of wireless earbuds. Walmart currently has a deal on the Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds that lets you snag a 20% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
gaggia velasca prestige espresso machine amazon deal
Deals

Unleash your inner barista with the Gaggia Velasca Prestige espresso machine

Not everyone has the time to buy a cup of coffee. You can get yourself a coffee maker, but those don’t really make café-quality coffee. A coffee machine that does is it all is the Gaggia Velasca Prestige, now $852 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
amazon strategy board game sale best deals bossmonster2featured
Gaming

Amazon’s massive strategy board game sale ends today. Here are the best deals

Amazon is currently offering big savings on some of the biggest strategy-style board games around, including Ultimate Werewolf Deluxe Edition. The deal is only good for one day, so make haste.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
arlo baby monitor amazon deal
Deals

Keep an eye on your infant with the Arlo Baby monitor, now 35% off on Amazon

Most of the time, a baby’s high-pitched cry is more than enough to alert you that it has woken up, is hungry, or needs a diaper change. But what about those other times? You need a baby monitor, like the Arlo Baby, now $129 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
ninja air fryer af101 amazon deal
Deals

Make crispy and healthy meals with a Ninja air fryer, now only $100 on Amazon

Air fryers are an excellent way to enjoy delicious and crispy food without guilt. If you’re looking to buy one, Amazon currently has a deal on the highly-rated Ninja Air Fryer AF101 that makes it available for only $100.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Neato Botvac D7 review
Deals

Amazon takes 22% off price of the Neato Botvac D7 smart robot vacuum

Keeping up with household chores can be tough especially for busy people. Luckily, there are robotic vacuums to help in these situations. An excellent option is the Neato Botvac D7 Smart Robot Vacuum, now only $648 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Samsung Galaxy S10
Deals

Amazon gives the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone a massive $207 price cut

If you’re looking to buy a premium phone, Amazon currently has a massive $207 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, Prism Black), selling it for a stunning $693 from its original price of $900.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
evapolar personal air conditioner
Deals

This portable air conditioner and humidifier gets a sweet $50 discount on Amazon

Maintaining a nice personal space is one of the challenges of dorm living. Improve the comfort level in your own corner with the Evapolar Evalight. Get it in white or black on Amazon at a discounted price before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
delonghi nespresso citiz espresso machine amazon
Deals

Amazon offers 29% off the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz espresso machine

Amazon stirs up a deal that sweetens the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz Espresso Machine and Aerocinno with a 29% discount. Leave the bitterness to the espresso with $87 slashed from its usual price of $300.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
circle with disney internet content manager bottom copy
Deals

The Circle with Disney in-home parental control device is now only $30 on Amazon

Parents today are faced with the challenge of controlling their children's internet exposure. You can now manage your kids' gadgets with Circle with Disney. Get this parental control device for only $30 on Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins