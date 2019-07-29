Amazon slashes the price on these UE Boom Speakers by up to 52%

Share

Having access to portable speakers has been a norm nowadays to a point that there are so many options in the market at multiple price points, and specs. If you’re looking for something with a bit more boom, then the Ultimate Ears Speakers should definitely be one of your top choices. Lauded for its inherent sound quality, loudness, battery life, as well as its industrial design, these speakers’ hefty price tag may be the only factor that could be quite disheartening. That shouldn’t be the case for now, as Amazon has a deal on the UE Boom 2 and the UE Megaboom 3. With one more month to go before the summer ends, there is no better time than now to score either of the two speakers along with their booming price cuts of up to 52%.

ULTIMATE EARS BOOM 2 –$96

UE completes weatherproof speaker trifecta with Boom 2. Waterproof may not come as a new idea but the virtually indestructible Boom 2 is made with premium materials so sound quality goes above and beyond the limits of water, mud, sand. or snow. Its compact and rugged design would surely be appreciated by adventurous music lovers as it is built to survive falls from up to five feet high. Size shouldn’t be a telltale sign of strength or weakness, as the UE Boom 2 blasts an immersive 360-degree sound and packs 15 hours of playtime.

With a Bluetooth range of 100 feet, your devices should easily be detectible as well as able of wireless controls through the Boom 2 app. UE’s specialized app (available for iOS and Android devices) would give way to more features such as Block Party, Customizable EQ, Musical Alarm, tap controls, and more.

Why risk the chance of heartbreak when you can just fall in love with the UE Boom 2 and its sweet 52% price cut on Amazon. This $200 speaker might as well be the one for you as it’ll stay with you no matter the weather.

ULTIMATE EARS MEGABOOM 3 — $169

If you have a couple more bucks to spare, then the UE MegaBoom 3 is a notable upgrade you might want to consider as we gave it a score of 9 out of 10. Aside from being dustproof and waterproof with an IP67 rating, it can live through a 3-feet drop. Moreover, you can expect the MegaBoom 3 to simply go with the flow as it stays buoyantly afloat in water even while blasting a clear thundering bass in every direction.

Never hesitate to take the party to even greater extents, as the portable Bluetooth speaker gives fun-sized a snazzier tune. The MegaBoom 3 has the capacity to pair with not just one or two generations of Boom or MegaBoom, but more like 150 with the PartyUp feature in-app for a truly augmented sound experience.

Keeping up with the momentum is the speaker’s 20-hour battery life and the all-new magic button that allows you to play, pause, and skip with just one touch. Normally priced at $200, performance meets style at a discounted price of $170 with Amazon’s 15% markdown.

