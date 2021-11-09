  1. Deals
This Full HD projector is down to $120 at Walmart for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
The Vankyo Performance V620 projector taken out of its carrying case.

Have you always wanted to install a projector for a cinematic experience in your living room? With the best Black Friday deals, you’ll finally be able to do so, as the savings that you can get from Black Friday projector deals are immense. A good example may be found in this year’s early Walmart Black Friday deals, as the retailer is offering a $130 discount for the Vankyo Performance V620 projector, bringing its price down to $120, which is less than half its original price of $250.

Digital Trends’ best home theater projectors enable theater-level picture quality inside your home, and the Vankyo Performance V620 projector is capable of doing that at a fraction of the price of other options. It has a native Full HD resolution, so not only can you watch shows and movies with clear details, you can also use the projector to spice up your business presentations. The viewing size of the projector is 45 inches to 200 inches, which is perfect for everywhere rom the wall of your living room to the wall outside your home.

The projector offers three infrared receivers, compared to the usual two receivers, which makes it easier to use the remote when you’re operating it. It also comes with built-in dual stereo speakers, for the complete video and audio experience in one device. Meanwhile, with an innovative cooling system to disperse heat and noise suppression technology that reduces fan noise, the Vankyo Performance V620 projector can work through the night in movie marathons.

If you want to watch shows and movies through a projector, you should consider buying the Vankyo Performance V620 projector. It’s currently down to just $120 on Walmart, which is less than half its original price of $250 after a $130 discount. The offer may end at any minute though, so you shouldn’t waste time if you want to take advantage of it. Once you’re ready, you should click that Buy Now button to secure your own Vankyo Performance V620 projector.

