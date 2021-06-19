Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you have any old records lying around, you’ll be happy to know Amazon has slashed the price of the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Record Player in a rare discount as part of its early Prime Day deals! Normally $60, it’s now 10% off for a total of $54. That’s a great price for a vintage-style player with modern amenities like Bluetooth and built-in speakers, and is easily the best Vicotrola record player Prime Day deal we’ll see this year.

If you don’t want to go through the hassle of converting your vinyls to a digital format, but still want to be able to take them with you anywhere, the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Record Player is the way to go. The entire system is packaged inside a portable hard-sided luggage-style case, which includes built-in speakers. Controls include speed selection, a volume knob, source audio volume, and an auto and manual stop switch. When you’re ready to listen to some jams, all you have to do is unlock and open the case, place your record on the turntable, and fire it up.

Inside is a three-speed belt-driven turntable, capable of 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPMs. It even has Bluetooth wireless connectivity so you can stream audio from your smartphone — tapping into services like Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music. A line input ensures you can connect other players that don’t have Bluetooth. If you want to connect some louder speakers, it has an RCA output too, as well as a headphone jack.

The Victrola Vintage record player is available in a wide variety of colors, but Amazon is currently offering the all-black model (VSC-550BT-BK) for $54, which is $6 off the full price of $60. Prime members get free shipping and free returns if there are any problems.

More Prime Day speaker deals available now

Don’t want a record player because you don’t own much vinyl? That’s cool, there are a lot of other Prime Day speaker deals happening today. We rounded up all of the best below!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations