  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Victrola record player just got a rare price cut for Prime Day

By
A Victrola vintage three-speed record player with Bluetooth.

If you have any old records lying around, you’ll be happy to know Amazon has slashed the price of the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Record Player in a rare discount as part of its early Prime Day deals! Normally $60, it’s now 10% off for a total of $54. That’s a great price for a vintage-style player with modern amenities like Bluetooth and built-in speakers, and is easily the best Vicotrola record player Prime Day deal we’ll see this year.

If you don’t want to go through the hassle of converting your vinyls to a digital format, but still want to be able to take them with you anywhere, the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Record Player is the way to go. The entire system is packaged inside a portable hard-sided luggage-style case, which includes built-in speakers. Controls include speed selection, a volume knob, source audio volume, and an auto and manual stop switch. When you’re ready to listen to some jams, all you have to do is unlock and open the case, place your record on the turntable, and fire it up.

Inside is a three-speed belt-driven turntable, capable of 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPMs. It even has Bluetooth wireless connectivity so you can stream audio from your smartphone — tapping into services like Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music. A line input ensures you can connect other players that don’t have Bluetooth. If you want to connect some louder speakers, it has an RCA output too, as well as a headphone jack.

The Victrola Vintage record player is available in a wide variety of colors, but Amazon is currently offering the all-black model (VSC-550BT-BK) for $54, which is $6 off the full price of $60. Prime members get free shipping and free returns if there are any problems.

More Prime Day speaker deals available now

Don’t want a record player because you don’t own much vinyl? That’s cool, there are a lot of other Prime Day speaker deals happening today. We rounded up all of the best below!

Polk Audio RTI A7 Floorstanding Speaker (Single)

$299 $500
Serious music and home theater enthusiasts should consider a full-sized floorstanding speaker (or 2) like the Polk Audio RTI A7, which puts out an impressive 300 watts of power for room-filling sound.
Buy at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker

$179 $199
Looking for fully immersive audio on the move? The Bose SoundLink Revolve is the Bluetooth speaker for you. It's water-resistant too and can last for 12 hours on a single charge. What's not to love?
Buy at Amazon

Klipsch Synergy Black Label Sub-100 Subwoofer

$399
Pump up the bass with the Klipsch Synergy Black Label Sub-100 subwoofer, the perfect companion to any of Klipsch's excellent bookshelf stereo speakers for a more rounded sound system.
Buy at Amazon

Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speaker (Pair)

$350 $499
The Klipsch R-51PM combine the modern convenience of Bluetooth speakers with the full, room-filling sound of traditional bookshelf speakers, and they look as great as they sound.
Buy at Amazon

Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Speakers (Pair)

$139 $229
The 200-watt, dual-driver Klipsch R-41M bookshelf speakers deliver plenty of powerful, detailed sound if you just want for a solid pair of no-frills brand-name speakers for your PC, TV, or stereo.
Buy at Amazon
Extra $2 off with on-page coupon

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Portable Speaker

$26 $35
Easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers for under $50, the OontZ Angle 3 gets 14 hours of battery life, plus it's splash-proof and works as a speakerphone.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day router deals 2021: What to expect

best prime day router deals 2020

Best Prime Day printer deals 2021: What to expect

hp neverstop never worry about ink printer

Early Prime Day deal: Save on Dyson V10 cordless vacuum today

dyson v10 absolute cordless vacuum amazon deal cyclone stick cleaner

Don’t wait until Prime Day — shop this 50-inch 4K TV deal NOW

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals 2021: What to expect from the sale

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best Prime Day PC deals 2021: What to expect

best stealth laptop dell xps 8930

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Best Prime Day soundbar deals 2021: What to expect

Bose Soundbar 700

Best Prime Day Roku deals 2021: What to expect

Roku Express 2019 with remote

Best Prime Day monitor deals 2021: What to expect

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day projector deals 2021: What to expect

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Best Prime Day headphone deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 Headphone Deals

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals 2021: What to expect

microsoft surface pro 7 x laptop 3 deals amazon best buy labor day sales 2020 02 2 720x720