Labor Day may not be the most obvious holiday for tech bargains, but you can seize fantastic deals on nearly all kinds of gizmos. For bargain hunters looking to steal huge discounts on 4K TVs, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for as Walmart gives away enormous price reductions of up to $330 on these 55-inch Vizio 4K Ultra HD smart LED TVs. Check out these latest models of Vizio that are currently on sale and decide which one will click with you.

Vizio 55-inch M558-G1 M-SERIES Quantum 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2019 model) — $498 ($330 off)

Being one of the first in its class to utilize the revolutionary quantum dot technology, the latest Vizio 55-Inch M558-G1 M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV will deliver the cinematic color intensity of more than one billion colors packed inside a single TV set. Your movie nights will never be the same, as this TV has a Cinemawide Black Bar Detection system that instantly recognizes ultra-wide 21:9 movie formats and dims the black bars on top and bottom to obtain deeper black levels. Add in the Dolby Vision HDR function that displays a wider spectrum of colors and detail, and you’ll have a complete theater-like experience at the comfort of your living room.

The M558-G1 4K TV feature Vizio’s SmartCast 3.0 with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, so you’ll have more options in streaming movies or mirroring your content from Apple or Android devices straight to the big screen. You’ll also have free and unlimited choices as the Vizio WatchFree feature offers over 100 live and original channels that include TV shows, movies, sports, and lots more.

To celebrate the Labor Day sale, Walmart cuts the price of this 55-inch Vizio M-Series 4K smart TV from $828 down to only $498. Order now and save a whopping $330.

Vizio 55-inch V555-G1 V-Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2019 model) — $378 ($70 off)

If you’re looking for a much affordable 4K TV, then you should select the Vizio 55-inch V555-G1 V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR smart LED TV, instead. It also has the Dolby Vision HDR and the Vizio WatchFree feature so you can have limitless joy in watching your favorite TV episodes. It also has the Spatial Scaling Engine processor that automatically converts HD and Full HD contents into a stunning 4K Ultra HD display, so you can watch your existing movies at a much better resolution.

The V555-G1 4K TV will give you the same watching experience, at a significantly lower price. Get this now on Walmart’s Labor Day sale for only $378 instead of $448, and save as much as $70.

