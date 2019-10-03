This gorgeous 55-inch Vizio 4K TV gets you quantum color for $300 off

For home entertainment fanatics looking to upgrade their 4K TVs into quantum color display without shelling out more than $1,000, now is the time as Best Buy cuts $300 off this Vizio 55-inch M558-G1 M-Series quantum 4K TV. It is currently on sale for only $500 from its original price of $800, so you can experience more colors in your 4K TV under $500 value.

The Vizio M-Series quantum 4K TV is one of the first to use the innovative quantum dot technology, which displays the cinematic color concentration of more than 1 billion colors gathered inside a single TV set. Imagine a tremendous amount of colors jumping into life as you watch your favorite movies, and you’ll surely have an immersive viewing experience.

With its compact and modern finish, the Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K TV will be a great centerpiece in your entertainment room. Its 55 inches is enough to cover the whole family, even from different seating positions. It has 178-degrees of horizontal and vertical viewing angles that still deliver clear images for viewers near the side of the TV. This Vizio 4K TV also has the Dolby Vision HDR feature that reveals a broader spectrum of colors and detail, to give you an entire theater-like experience without leaving your home.

In terms of connectivity, you’ll have four high-speed HDMI inputs and a single USB port for your gadgets like camcorders, digital cameras, and external hard drives. It also works with smart home devices such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri, to give you hands-free voice-control on your TV.

You’ll never run out of content to watch as the Vizio M-Series is equipped with the Vizio WatchFree feature that offers more than 100 live and original channels, including movies, TV shows, sports, and many more. It also has Vizio’s SmartCast 3.0 with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, supplying you with thousands of streaming apps and mirroring functions from your Android or Apple devices into the big screen.

Don’t miss out on this wonderful deal from Best Buy and take home the Vizio 55-inch M558-G1 M-Series Quantum 4K TV for only $500 instead of $800. You’ll enjoy a whopping $300 discount when you place your order today.

