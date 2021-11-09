You should always grab the chance to purchase a bigger screen for your home theater setup, and there will be lots of opportunities from the best Black Friday deals. You don’t have to wait for Black Friday TV deals though. as there are some early Walmart Black Friday deals available. For example, the retailer is offering this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV at $100 off, lowering its price to a more affordable $498 from its original price of $598.

The Vizio V655-J, like Digital Trends’ best TVs, features 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 65-inch screen, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG for impressive brightness, contrast, and color. Vizio’s IQ Active 4K HDR processor enables a powerful 4K upscaling engine that improves HD content to 4K quality, while DTS Virtual:X creates an immersive audio experience to combine with the stunning visuals. For gamers, the TV’s V-Gaming Engine increases responsiveness and reduces input lag.

Vizio’s SmartCast platform makes the 4K TV a smart TV, with an easy-to-navigate interface that provides instant access to your favorite streaming services. The smart TV also accesses voice commands through its voice remote or through the SmartCast mobile app, and it comes with Apple’s AirPlay and Google’s Chromecast built in, so you can cast content from your iOS and Android devices to the 65-inch screen.

For a large display that will transform your home theater into your personal cinema, you should purchase the Vizio V655-J. Walmart is selling the 65-inch 4K TV for only $498, after a $100 discount to its original price of $598. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Vizio V655-J, don’t think twice. Click that Buy Now button immediately, or else other shoppers might snap them all up.

If you think a 65-inch screen is the right size for your home theater setup, but you’d like to check out alternatives to Walmart’s early Black Friday deal on the Vizio V655-J, we’ve got your back — here are some more of the best 65-inch TV deals that you can shop right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

