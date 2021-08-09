Walmart Back-to-School Sale 2021: Save big on tech and essentials

Right now, the Walmart Back to School Sale is underway and there are some fantastic offers on the latest tech that are sure to make your time at school better. Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive Chromebook, a new TV, or some sweet AirPods Pro to listen to music between classes, there are great discounts going on right now. We’ve helped you narrow things down to the best offers out there so you can get straight on with enjoying the best that the Walmart Back to School sale has to offer. Hit the button below if you want to see everything that’s available right now.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 — $159, was $239

If you’re looking for great Chromebook deals, this Lenovo Chromebook is a great starting point. In terms of laptop deals, this is a great budget offering if you’ve been checking out what is a Chromebook and realized you need one. With $80 off, you get a Mediatek processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC of SSD storage, and a 14-inch HD display. That’s pretty basic but if all you need to do is type up your notes and studying, it’s all you need. You can also use it in the evenings and weekends to watch streaming content and browse the internet. For someone who simply needs the basics, this Lenovo Chromebook has you covered. With 10-hour battery life, it’s extra convenient too.

Apple AirPods Pro — $190, was $219

The Apple AirPods Pro are a dream to use, offering everything you could need from some of the best true wireless earbuds out there. They offer great Active Noise Cancelation along with a highly effective Transparency mode that means you can easily hear the important things around you as and when needed. Adaptive EQ means they also automatically tune music to the shape of your ear so you get the best audio quality possible for your ears. A wireless charging case and more than 24 hours of battery life thanks to it sweetens the deal even further. If you’re looking for other AirPods deals, we’ve got them, but the Apple AirPods Pro truly are the best from Apple right now.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $249, was $299

No longer Bose’s best headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II are still fantastic for the price. With $50 off, they’re even more appealing. With a long battery life of up to 20 hours of wireless listening per charge, they’re great to use throughout the week on your commute to school. With volume-optimized EQ, you get balanced audio performance at any volume so music sounds fantastic. Alongside that are neat features like world-class noise-canceling technology, a noise-reduction dual-mic for clear calls, plus a premium lightweight and comfortable design so they feel good on your head at all times. There’s also Google Assistant support built-in plus you can use the Bose Connect app to control plenty of features too. These are truly classy headphones.

Apple Watch Series 6 — $329, was $399

Apple Watch deals are plentiful but we think you need to invest in the Apple Watch Series 6 rather than consider any other model. In particular, if you’re a sporty student that loves to run, swim, or partake in any other form of exercise, you’re going to love the Apple Watch Series 6. It’s able to track all your workouts as well as keep you on top of all your phone’s notifications without needing to glance at your iPhone at any point. As well as that, it monitors your heart rhythm and blood oxygen levels in case of any issues. It’s gorgeous too with an Always-On Retina display that’s 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down and it’s 30% larger than the Apple Watch Series 3 too.

55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $398, was $449

One of the best TV brands out there if you’re on a budget, this 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is one of the best 4K TV deals going right now. Offering a 55-inch screen, it’s great if you want to make your dorm room feel more like a mini home cinema. It has 4 HDMI inputs so you can hook up all your devices without a problem plus there’s Roku support built-in so it’s good to go with making it easy to stream all your favorite content in a convenient manner. With easy voice controls, you won’t even have to grab the remote if you don’t want to. It’s the ideal entertainment source for your dorm or apartment.

