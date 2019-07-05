Share

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Walmart is reminding Amazon and other online retailers that it has the most in-depth selection and best prices for 4K TVs. Nearly every day for the past few weeks, while also touting aggressive pre-Prime Day pricing on Google Nest smart home devices, Walmart has featured excellent 4K TV deals. Today, on Amazon’s 25th anniversary, Walmart is showcasing deals on the full screen-size lineup of Samsung UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs.

We’ve gathered the specs and pricing for an even dozen Samsung 4K UHD smart TVs, six LED and six QLED models. The screen sizes vary from 43 inches to 82 inches (approximate diagonal measurement) and the discounted prices from $328 to $2,798. If you’re looking for a new TV, you may find your next set within this broad Samsung model range. If you’re ready to buy, these 12 deals can help you save up to $1,002.

Samsung 4K UHD TVs



Samsung’s 4K Ultra HD 2160P HDR Smart LED TVs have four times full HD resolution — hence the “4K” label. They feature Samsung’s PurColor technology to control the consistency of the millions of colors the set can support. The refresh rate is 120Hz, which is twice as fast as most humans can detect, but it pays off when there’s a lot of action on the screen like in sports events, car chases, and gaming. Even though you can’t detect the faster rate, the motion just feels smoother. The TVs all have Dolby Digital Plus audio with 20 watts of two-channel sound.

There are two subsets of Samsung 4K smart LED TV in this sale. The 43-inch and 58-inch TVs are 2019 models and the other are 2018 versions. There are differences. The 2018 models have two HDMI ports and one USB port, while the 2019 TVs have three HDMI and two USB ports. The 2019s also have an advanced 4K UHD processor and Samsung’s UHD Dimming feature to further enhance contrast by managing the blacks and whites in the video content. Finally, you can control the 2018 models with the Samsung SmartThings app, but the 2019 TVs are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung 43″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV UN43RU7100 (2019 Model) — $378, $52 off

— $378, $52 off Samsung 50″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV UN50NU6900 — $328, $100 off

— $328, $100 off Samsung 55″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV UN55NU6900 — $398, $130 off

— $398, $130 off Samsung 58″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV UN58RU7100 (2019 Model) — $548, $102 off

— $548, $102 off Samsung 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV UN65NU6900 — $598, $202 off

— $598, $202 off Samsung 75″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV UN75NU6900 — $998, $502 off

Samsung 4K QLED TVs

Samsung’s QLED TVs in this sale, all 2019 models, have the manufacturer’s quantum dot technology that adds more content to each pixel by lighting up dots within each pixel. The resolution is still 2160, but each LED has multiple parts controlled by a 4K Quantum processor. What does this mean to you? QLED translates to sharper detail, and billions of color shades instead of the mere millions with regular 4K technology. The QLED TVs have a 240Hz vertical refresh rate, doubling the rate of the 120Hz UHD LED sets. The 240Hz refresh rate may seem like overkill for the human eye’s 60Hz limitation, but the faster refresh makes a difference you feel rather than see because all the extra information in each pixel including content, color, dimming, and m0tion.

The QLED sets, like Samsung’s 2019 4K LED TV, work with Alexa and Google Assistant and also add Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant. The QLED TVs have four HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Samsung 43″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN43Q60R (2019 Model) — $648, $152 off

— $648, $152 off Samsung 49″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN49Q60R (2019 Model) — $748, $252 off

— $748, $252 off Samsung 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN55Q60R (2019 Model) — $898, $302 off

— $898, $302 off Samsung 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN65Q60R (2019 Model) — $1,298, $502 off

— $1,298, $502 off Samsung 75″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN75Q60R (2019 Model) — $1,998, $1,002 off

— $1,998, $1,002 off Samsung 82″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN82Q60R (2019 Model) — $2,798, $1,002 off

