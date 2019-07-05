Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart drops prices on all sizes of Samsung 4K UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs

Bruce Brown
By

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Walmart is reminding Amazon and other online retailers that it has the most in-depth selection and best prices for 4K TVs. Nearly every day for the past few weeks, while also touting aggressive pre-Prime Day pricing on Google Nest smart home devices, Walmart has featured excellent 4K TV deals. Today, on Amazon’s 25th anniversary, Walmart is showcasing deals on the full screen-size lineup of Samsung UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs.

We’ve gathered the specs and pricing for an even dozen Samsung 4K UHD smart TVs, six LED and six QLED models. The screen sizes vary from 43 inches to 82 inches (approximate diagonal measurement) and the discounted prices from $328 to $2,798. If you’re looking for a new TV, you may find your next set within this broad Samsung model range. If you’re ready to buy, these 12 deals can help you save up to $1,002.

Samsung 4K UHD TVs

walmart drops prices on all sizes samsung 4k uhd and qled tvs 2160p ultra hd smart led hdr tv
Samsung’s 4K Ultra HD 2160P HDR Smart LED TVs have four times full HD resolution — hence the “4K” label. They feature Samsung’s  PurColor technology to control the consistency of the millions of colors the set can support. The refresh rate is 120Hz, which is twice as fast as most humans can detect, but it pays off when there’s a lot of action on the screen like in sports events, car chases, and gaming. Even though you can’t detect the faster rate, the motion just feels smoother. The TVs all have Dolby Digital Plus audio with 20 watts of two-channel sound.

There are two subsets of Samsung 4K smart LED TV in this sale. The 43-inch and 58-inch TVs are 2019 models and the other are 2018 versions. There are differences. The 2018 models have two HDMI ports and one USB port, while the 2019 TVs have three HDMI and two USB ports. The 2019s also have an advanced 4K UHD processor and Samsung’s UHD Dimming feature to further enhance contrast by managing the blacks and whites in the video content. Finally, you can control the 2018 models with the Samsung SmartThings app, but the 2019 TVs are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

  • Samsung 43″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV UN43RU7100 (2019 Model)— $378, $52 off
  • Samsung 50″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV UN50NU6900— $328, $100 off
  • Samsung 55″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV UN55NU6900— $398, $130 off
  • Samsung 58″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV UN58RU7100 (2019 Model)— $548, $102 off
  • Samsung 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV UN65NU6900— $598, $202 off
  • Samsung 75″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV UN75NU6900— $998, $502 off

Samsung 4K QLED TVs

walmart drops prices on all sizes samsung 4k uhd and qled tvs ultra hd smartqled hdr tv

Samsung’s QLED TVs in this sale, all 2019 models, have the manufacturer’s quantum dot technology that adds more content to each pixel by lighting up dots within each pixel. The resolution is still 2160, but each LED has multiple parts controlled by a 4K Quantum processor. What does this mean to you? QLED translates to sharper detail, and billions of color shades instead of the mere millions with regular 4K technology. The QLED TVs have a 240Hz vertical refresh rate, doubling the rate of the 120Hz UHD LED sets. The 240Hz refresh rate may seem like overkill for the human eye’s 60Hz limitation, but the faster refresh makes a difference you feel rather than see because all the extra information in each pixel including content, color, dimming, and m0tion.

The QLED sets, like Samsung’s 2019 4K LED TV, work with Alexa and Google Assistant and also add Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant. The QLED TVs have four HDMI ports and two USB ports.

  • Samsung 43″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN43Q60R (2019 Model)— $648, $152 off
  • Samsung 49″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN49Q60R (2019 Model)— $748, $252 off
  • Samsung 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN55Q60R (2019 Model)— $898, $302 off
  • Samsung 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN65Q60R (2019 Model)— $1,298, $502 off
  • Samsung 75″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN75Q60R (2019 Model)— $1,998, $1,002 off
  • Samsung 82″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN82Q60R (2019 Model)— $2,798, $1,002 off
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
Up Next

How to block spam calls using iOS 13's silence unknown callers feature
Ring Door View Camera
Product Review

Ring's Door View Cam lets apartment dwellers join the smart home revolution

Slotting neatly into a front-door peephole, Ring Door View Cam is a cleverly engineered doorbell that brings smart home security and convenience features to apartments and condos.
Posted By Terry Walsh
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Prime Day 2019 starts on July 15: Amazon Echo and Apple Watch deals already here

Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours this year, with the best deals beginning as early as first thing Monday, July 15, and running through July 16. Some deals have already dropped, however, so you don't have to wait for savings.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for July 2019

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
nespresso vertuo evoluo 4th of july amazon deal coffee and espresso machine with aeroccino by de longhi graphite meta
Deals

Amazon 4th of July deal: Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo coffee machine, now $63 off

A good choice for a coffee machine is the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo in graphite metal. It’s a two-in-one coffee and espresso machine that normally retails for $200, but now you can get it on Amazon for $136 – a savings of $64.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
alexa cortana windows 10 listening
News

A Delaware senator stepped into the ring with Amazon over information privacy

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) demanded answers from Amazon over exactly how long user voice recordings and transcripts were kept, and what the information was used for. Sen. Coons is not convinced by Amazon's answers.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
top tech stories smart cities
News

Cities across America are switching to smart tech to improve residents’ lives

Syracuse and dozens of other cities plan to make traditional street lighting a thing of the past. Initiatives have begun to install "smart" streetlights throughout cities to improve the lives of residents.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
best washer dryer combo deco dc 4400 2
Smart Home

Wash and dry your clothes all-in-one with the best washer dryer combos

If you live in a small space, or if you're tired of going to the laundromat, a washer dryer combo can be a good solution. This guide includes the best washer dryer combos you can buy in 2019.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo dot home mini
Smart Home

Best Amazon and Walmart July 4th deals on Alexa and Google smart speakers

Amazon and Walmart are gearing up for Prime Day 2019 with early deals on smart home devices. The retail giants are going head-to-head this 4th of July on smart speaker prices, the devices you need to talk with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
delonghi nespresso essenza mini epresso machine amazon 4th of july deal
Deals

De’Longhi Nespresso machine gets 30% price cut from Amazon for 4th of July

This 4th of July Amazon is offering a 30% price cut on the De'Longhi Nespresso Essenza mini espresso machine. Get the ultimate coffee fix at $45 off its original price of $149.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Smart Home

Need a hot cup of coffee right now? These are the best Keurig machines

Keurig machines simplify the process of making that important morning cup of coffee, but picking the right model for you can be difficult. Here's a detailed breakdown of the best machines in Keurig's current lineup.
Posted By Gia Liu
amazon discounts third party seller items
Smart Home

Amazon can be held liable for third-party sales, court rules

A court ruling in Pennsylvania this week has the potential to expose Amazon to numerous lawsuits related to defective or counterfeit products sold by third-party sellers on its site.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Smart Home

The tiny house movement has gone global and these are the best in the world.

Who wants to live in a big, fancy home? No one, that's who! With populations growing and available space dwindling, living spaces are shrinking. We count down the best tiny houses, from beach bungalows to sustainable cottages on wheels.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen