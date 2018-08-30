Digital Trends
Walmart slashes prices on TVs, Apple Watches, and more for Labor Day

Jacob Kienlen
By

There are a lot of different Labor Day sales to choose from, but nothing quite as expansive as what Walmart has going on right now. With brands like Vizio, Coleman, Apple, Acer, and Dell all getting thrown into the mix, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. If you’re planning on getting some shopping done this weekend, the Walmart Labor Day sale should be at the top of your list.

Whether you’re looking for 4K TVs, laptops, furniture, or some sweet clothing deals, we’ve gathered some of the best sales the retail giant has to offer.

The Best Labor Day deals from Walmart

Every sale has its own mix of good deals and bad ones. In an effort to help you find the very best savings this sale has to offer, we went ahead and sorted through all of them for you. Below are our 5 favorite discounts going on at Walmart right now.

Our picks:

See All Deals

TV Deals

best tv brands vizio living room

If there’s one thing Walmart loves to slash prices on, it’s TVs. With massive discounts on smart TVs from Vizio, Hisense, and JVC, Labor Day weekend is an excellent time to pick up a brand-new screen for your viewing pleasure. We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite TV deals going on right now, but feel free to browse all TVs if our picks don’t suit your fancy.

Our picks:

All TV Deals

Outdoor Furniture Sale

walmart labor day sale pat

With summer coming to an end, there’s no better time than right now to pick up some outdoor furniture for cheap. With deep discounts on patio dining sets, barbecues, hammocks, and fire pits, you can furnish your backyard for much less than you’d think. We put together a quick list of some of our favorite items from this sale, but the deals are too extensive to fit on just one page, so you might want to browse them yourself.

Our Picks:

All Furniture Deals

Sports and Outdoors Sale

walmart labor day sale sdfjkl

You may not have any more camping trips or kayaking sessions planned for the final hours of summer, but that doesn’t you mean you can’t save on all of that equipment for next year. Walmart is offering some great discounts on kayaks, tents, hammocks, and just about everything else you need for the great outdoors. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite deals below.

Our picks:

All Outdoor Deals

