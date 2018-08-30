Walmart slashes prices on TVs, Apple Watches, and more for Labor Day

There are a lot of different Labor Day sales to choose from, but nothing quite as expansive as what Walmart has going on right now. With brands like Vizio, Coleman, Apple, Acer, and Dell all getting thrown into the mix, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. If you’re planning on getting some shopping done this weekend, the Walmart Labor Day sale should be at the top of your list.
Whether you’re looking for 4K TVs, laptops, furniture, or some sweet clothing deals, we’ve gathered some of the best sales the retail giant has to offer.
The Best Labor Day deals from Walmart
Every sale has its own mix of good deals and bad ones. In an effort to help you find the very best savings this sale has to offer, we went ahead and sorted through all of them for you. Below are our 5 favorite discounts going on at Walmart right now.
Our picks:
- Vizio 65-inch XLED 4K TV — $748 off
- Ozark 28-Piece Camping Combo Set — $36 off
- Apple Watch Series 1 — $100 off
- Linksys Whole Home Intelligent WiFi Sytem — $50 off
- Acer 15.6-inch Chromebook — $50 off
- 2 Zero Gravity Chairs — $90 off
- Char-Broil 3 Burner Gas Grill — $51 off
- Fashion and Accessories — up to 75 percent off
TV Deals
If there’s one thing Walmart loves to slash prices on, it’s TVs. With massive discounts on smart TVs from Vizio, Hisense, and JVC, Labor Day weekend is an excellent time to pick up a brand-new screen for your viewing pleasure. We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite TV deals going on right now, but feel free to browse all TVs if our picks don’t suit your fancy.
Our picks:
- Vizio 40-inch D-series TV — $88 off
- Vizio 65-inch XLED 4K TV — $748 off
- Sceptre 75-inch 4K LED TV — $900 off
- Vizio 55-inch 4K Smart TV — $300 off
- JVC 48-inch LED TV — $50 off
Outdoor Furniture Sale
With summer coming to an end, there’s no better time than right now to pick up some outdoor furniture for cheap. With deep discounts on patio dining sets, barbecues, hammocks, and fire pits, you can furnish your backyard for much less than you’d think. We put together a quick list of some of our favorite items from this sale, but the deals are too extensive to fit on just one page, so you might want to browse them yourself.
Our Picks:
- 2 Zero Gravity Chairs — $90 off
- Char-Broil 3 Burner Gas Grill — $51 off
- 7-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set — $890 off
- 60-inch Rectangular Fire Pit — $183 off
- 3-Piece Outdoor Sectional — $300 off
Sports and Outdoors Sale
You may not have any more camping trips or kayaking sessions planned for the final hours of summer, but that doesn’t you mean you can’t save on all of that equipment for next year. Walmart is offering some great discounts on kayaks, tents, hammocks, and just about everything else you need for the great outdoors. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite deals below.
Our picks:
- Ozark 28-Piece Camping Combo Set — $36 off
- Sun Dolphin Kayak — $71 off
- Spalding NBA Portable Basketball Hoop — $111 off
- Ozark Trail Instant Canopy — $36 off
- Alpine Comfort Bike — $113 off
