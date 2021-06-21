Best Walmart Prime Day TV deals for 2021

When you’re searching for a new TV, whether you’re looking for something small and cheap or something massive and luxurious, one store that has a ton of great options available is Walmart, and there’s no shortage of fantastic Walmart Prime Day TV deals to choose from in the Walmart Deals for Day sale today.
But so many options can make it challenging to pick out just one model. And for a big purchase like a new TV you want to make sure you’ll be happy with your choice. So we’re done some sifting for you, choosing the cream of the crop of Walmart Prime Day TV deals and sharing them below.
Today’s best Walmart Prime Day TV deals
55-inch Sony Class X750H 4K TV$698 $1,000
43-inch LG 80 Series 4K TV$417 $650
65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV$997 $1,200
65-inch Sony X900H 4K TV$1,398 $1,957
32-inch Samsung QN32Q50RA QLED 4K TV$483 $657
77-inch LG OLED77CXP 4K OLED TV$3,235 $4,037
43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV$300 $600
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV$2,997 $4,997
65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV$797 $2,000
65-inch Sony Class X800H 4K TV$998 $1,200
77-inch LG CX 4K OLED TV with soundbar and installation$3,397 $5,494
77-inch LG GX 4K Smart TV with soundbar and mounting kit$3,297 $6,600
55-Inch LG Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD TV$1,397 $1,850
50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV$320 $480
65-inch Sony X950H 4K TV with Soundbar$1,598 $2,000
50-inch TCL Class 5 QLED 4K TV$528 $600
65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV$1,898 $2,500
Are all Walmart TV deals worth it?
Absolutely not. Walmart isn’t to blame, though. That would be the manufacturers who churn out subpar slop. Remember: If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. But by shopping through Digital Trends, you can rest assured that you’re taking home a product that’s worthy of a place at the center of your entertainment setup.
Our experts vetted each and every deal and only included the crème de la crème at each price point. This means all you need to do is decide on a screen size then choose the most expensive television that fits the bill (but still falls into your budget) from the list above.
Something else worth considering is picture quality. If you’re a convenience viewer looking for a television to watch the latest must-see Netflix Original after work and the occasional movie on a weekend, a regular LED TV will do the trick. After something a bit more high-end? Consider an OLED TV or a QLED TV.
Don’t feel pressured into making a purchase if you don’t see something above that doesn’t tickle your fancy, either: We’ve also rounded up all the best Prime Day 4K TV deals happening today from Walmart and other retailers like Amazon (it invented Prime Day deals after all) and Best Buy.
