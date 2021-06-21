  1. Deals
Best Walmart Prime Day TV deals for 2021

When you’re searching for a new TV, whether you’re looking for something small and cheap or something massive and luxurious, one store that has a ton of great options available is Walmart, and there’s no shortage of fantastic Walmart Prime Day TV deals to choose from in the Walmart Deals for Day sale today.

But so many options can make it challenging to pick out just one model. And for a big purchase like a new TV you want to make sure you’ll be happy with your choice. So we’re done some sifting for you, choosing the cream of the crop of Walmart Prime Day TV deals and sharing them below.

Today’s best Walmart Prime Day TV deals

55-inch Sony Class X750H 4K TV

$698 $1,000
This 4K TV offers a gorgeous high-resolution display along with voice controls, smart TV features like support for your favorite streaming services, and upscaling from Full HD to 4K content.
43-inch LG 80 Series 4K TV

$417 $650
For gorgeous TVs with the latest technology, the LG brand is always a good choice. This 43-inch LED model has 4K resolution and support for smart features and voice assistants.
65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV

$997 $1,200
LG's NanoCell display offers bright colors and a sharp, accurate picture, with a super slim bezel and local dimming to make your movies,TV shows, and even games look even better.
65-inch Sony X900H 4K TV

$1,398 $1,957
Sony is known for exceptional TVs, and the X900H is no exception, with HDR support, game mode for gamers, and Alexa compatibility so you can control the TV with just your voice.
32-inch Samsung QN32Q50RA QLED 4K TV

$483 $657
Who says QLED TVs have to cost a fortune? This Samsung model is small but mighty, with a beautiful QLED 4K display, game mode, smart features, and support for HDR formats.
onn. 70” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV HDR

$528
Enhance your home cinema with this 4K TV. You can watch all your favorite shows and movies on Netflix and more. The 2160p resolution gives you crystal clear visuals no matter what you're watching.
77-inch LG OLED77CXP 4K OLED TV

$3,235 $4,037
If you're after a TV which is both huge and offer incredible picture quality, then this massive LG OLED TV will fit the bill. Deep blacks and heightened contrast makes content look stunning.
43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$300 $600
This Android smart TV makes it easy to stream from all your favorite services, and your content will look great thanks to its 4K resolution and support for HDR.
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV

$797 $2,000
With its quad core processor to render your content in beautiful 4K resolution plus sound features like ultra surround and Bluetooth Surround Reality, this TV sounds as good as it looks.
55-inch TCL QLED 4K Roku Smart TV

$648
With a sharp QLED image and Roku operating system installed, this TV is an easy way to enjoy your favorite streaming content in beautiful quality with minimal setup required.
65-inch Sony Class X800H 4K TV

$998 $1,200
With an X1 4K HDR processor, this TV can upscale your content so you can enjoy everything you watch in beautiful 4K. Plus it has Android OS for all the smart TV features you need.
77-inch LG CX 4K OLED TV with soundbar and installation

$3,397 $5,494
If you're after a brand new TV but you don't fancy the challenge of hanging it yourself, this bundle offers a top of the line LG 4K OLED TV plus installation and a soundbar all in one.
77-inch LG GX 4K Smart TV with soundbar and mounting kit

$3,297 $6,600
As well as a top end 4K TV in a large 77-inch size, this bundle also comes with a Deco Gear soundbar and a wall mount kit and cables. So it has everything you need to start watching straight away.
55-Inch LG Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD TV

$1,397 $1,850
OLED technology is an easy way to maximize your film-viewing experience with state-of-the-art visuals that would make directors tear up, and the LG BX 4K TV provides exactly that.
50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV

$320 $480
Roku never fails when it comes to smart entertainment, and the 50-inch TCL 4-Series TV is proof of that. With a built-in Roku platform, movie nights will never be the same again.
65-inch Sony X950H 4K TV with Soundbar

$1,598 $2,000
For stunning visuals that would make your home theater the envy of any filmmaker, the Sony X950H is a great 4K TV filled to the brim with innovative features to elevate movie night like never before.
50-inch TCL Class 5 QLED 4K TV

$528 $600
If you want to experience a QLED TV but you don't want to spend big bucks, this modestly-sized TV offers those beautiful QLED colors and deep contrast, plus voice controls and other smart features.
58-inch Samsung 4K TV (UN58TU7000FXZA)

$749
Looking to enhance your set up? This Samsung Smart TV has powerful HDR picture quality thanks to its Crystal Display, built-in Universal Guide to curate streaming, plus hands-free Google Assistant.
65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV

$1,898 $2,500
When you want a TV that looks amazing both when you're using it and when you're not, you need The Frame. This 65-inch model offers QLED technology and displays art when not in use.
Are all Walmart TV deals worth it?

Absolutely not. Walmart isn’t to blame, though. That would be the manufacturers who churn out subpar slop. Remember: If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. But by shopping through Digital Trends, you can rest assured that you’re taking home a product that’s worthy of a place at the center of your entertainment setup.

Our experts vetted each and every deal and only included the crème de la crème at each price point. This means all you need to do is decide on a screen size then choose the most expensive television that fits the bill (but still falls into your budget) from the list above.

Something else worth considering is picture quality. If you’re a convenience viewer looking for a television to watch the latest must-see Netflix Original after work and the occasional movie on a weekend, a regular LED TV will do the trick. After something a bit more high-end? Consider an OLED TV or a QLED TV.

Don’t feel pressured into making a purchase if you don’t see something above that doesn’t tickle your fancy, either: We’ve also rounded up all the best Prime Day 4K TV deals happening today from Walmart and other retailers like Amazon (it invented Prime Day deals after all) and Best Buy.

