Best Walmart Prime Day TV deals for 2021

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

When you’re searching for a new TV, whether you’re looking for something small and cheap or something massive and luxurious, one store that has a ton of great options available is Walmart, and there’s no shortage of fantastic Walmart Prime Day TV deals to choose from in the Walmart Deals for Day sale today.

But so many options can make it challenging to pick out just one model. And for a big purchase like a new TV you want to make sure you’ll be happy with your choice. So we’re done some sifting for you, choosing the cream of the crop of Walmart Prime Day TV deals and sharing them below.

Today’s best Walmart Prime Day TV deals

Are all Walmart TV deals worth it?

Absolutely not. Walmart isn’t to blame, though. That would be the manufacturers who churn out subpar slop. Remember: If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. But by shopping through Digital Trends, you can rest assured that you’re taking home a product that’s worthy of a place at the center of your entertainment setup.

Our experts vetted each and every deal and only included the crème de la crème at each price point. This means all you need to do is decide on a screen size then choose the most expensive television that fits the bill (but still falls into your budget) from the list above.

Something else worth considering is picture quality. If you’re a convenience viewer looking for a television to watch the latest must-see Netflix Original after work and the occasional movie on a weekend, a regular LED TV will do the trick. After something a bit more high-end? Consider an OLED TV or a QLED TV.

Don’t feel pressured into making a purchase if you don’t see something above that doesn’t tickle your fancy, either: We’ve also rounded up all the best Prime Day 4K TV deals happening today from Walmart and other retailers like Amazon (it invented Prime Day deals after all) and Best Buy.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations