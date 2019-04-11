Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart Spring Sale drops prices on Apple Watch, Roombas, Instant Pots, and more

Jenifer Calle
By

Walmart is dropping huge savings on cleaning devices, kitchen appliances, and even smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 3. Walmart’s prices are rivaling other retailers’ discounts. And many online retailers are having spring sale events such as Wayfair’s Way Day sale in preparation for the summer. If you’re worried about shipping, Walmart offers free two-day shipping on select products or you can pick up at your local store. Whether you’re reorganizing your kitchen this season or looking for the best deal on a fitness tracker or a Roomba, Walmart is your one-stop shop for everything you need. Check out or top picks below.

Cleaning Electronics

walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion by 680 1500x1000

The iRobot Roomba 680 Robot Vacuum is marked down to just $240 from its regular price of $300, which is lower than even Amazon’s price of $265. The popular iRobot Roomba isn’t the only great robot vacuum in the market. The Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition with Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum is down to just $190. As adorable as your fur baby might be don’t forget to get yourself something useful like a handy robot vacuum to pick up all the extra fur, dander, and dust with a touch of a button.

  • iRobot Roomba 680 Robot Vacuum — $59 off
  • Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition with Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum — $99 off
  • Bissell Powerlifter Vacuum — $75 off

Fitness

apple watch series 3 amazon deal 1500x1000

Don’t own an Apple Watch? Get on the latest tech wearable trend and grab the discounted Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS in white. With Mother’s Day around the corner a new fitness tracker to help her get her steps in will really wow her. Hurry because these products will probably go out of stock soon.

  • Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS in white sport band — $
  • Apple Watch Series 3 — $79 off
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (Refurbished) — $179 off
  • Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch— $41 off

Kitchen

best stand mixers kitchenaid artisan series

Looking for a cool new countertop appliance for your kitchen? Upgrade your cooking with some new KitchenAid products like a new mixer or pasta roller. Roll up your sleeves this summer and start experimenting with some new dishes and treats or jump on the Instant Pot bandwagon and make cooking stews, soups, and so much more in a fraction of the usual time. Don’t wait to take advantage of these sweet deals.

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — $100 off
  • KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Mixer Attachment Set — $40 off
  • KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — $61 off

Looking for more great stuff? Find Fitbit alternative deals, smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in April 2019
google home hub review 1
Deals

Woot and NewEgg blow the doors off Google Home Hub pricing

Woot and Newegg slashed their prices for the Google Home Hub smart display. If you've been waiting for a good sale for this digital display assistant with visual as well as audio interaction, jump on it before the deal goes away.
Posted By Bruce Brown
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for April 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best smartwatch deals apple watch white
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for April 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iphone deals unsplash
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for April 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for April 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best headphones under $100 audio technica m40x
Deals

The Audio-Technica ATH-M40x, one of the best sub-$100 headphones, are on sale

Autio-Technica stands tall among the best head-fi makers on the market today. Audio-Technica also makes some of the best cans you can find for $100 or less, and one of our favorites, the bassy Audio-Technica ATH-M40X, is on sale right now…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best voip services
Business

How to set up your VoIP service in 5 easy steps with RingCentral

Looking to ditch the landline? Voice over internet protocol, or VoIP, is an efficient way to do it, and it's not as hard as you think: RingCentral is a great VoIP solution for calls, video conferencing, and more, and we show you how to set…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon shark ion f80 stick vac deal of the day duo clean 750 x 500
Deals

Amazon knocks half off the price of Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vac

Amazon sliced its price for the Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vacuum. An Amazon Deal of the Day, the Shark ION F80 includes two rechargeable batteries and charger. Act today to get the Shark ION F80 for under half the list price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a MicroSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo smash bros ultmate e3 2018 super ultimate 9
Deals

Retailers offer rare deal on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch

Various retailers have cut the price of Nintendo's fastest-selling game of all time. If you haven't grabbed Super Smash Bro. Ultimate yet, you can do so right now while this rare discount is available in stores and online.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
walmart instant pot lux60 deal 6 in 1 black stainless steel
Deals

Walmart chops the price of the Instant Pot LUX60 black stainless steel 6-in-1

Walmart cut more than a third off the price on the 6-quart Instant Pot LUX60 6-in-1 multi-use programmable cooker. The perfect size for families, the LUX60 is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer.
Posted By Bruce Brown
wayfair way day sale event
Deals

Wayfair’s Way Day sale drops prices on appliances, robot vacuums, and more

Wayfair has extended its annual Way Day sale to 36 hours. It officially starts today, April 10 and ends on April 11 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. Shop steep savings of up to 80% off can be found across Wayfair's kitchen appliances, vacuums…
Posted By Jenifer Calle