Digital Trends
Deals

Wayfair’s Way Day sale drops prices on appliances, robot vacuums, and more

Jenifer Calle
By

This year Wayfair has extended their annual Way Day sale to 36 hours. It officially starts today, April 10 and ends on April 11 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. Shop steep savings of up to 80% off can be found across Wayfair’s kitchen appliances, vacuums, mattresses, furniture, and more. The Boston-based online company is also offering free shipping on over 100,000 products. And if you own a Wayfair Credit Card you earn triple the awards for purchases made with the card.

Looking to pick up a new gadget? There are select robot vacuums and other great spring cleaning appliances. If you’re looking for new home pieces there’s accent furniture and wall art to make your space more lively. In preparation for the summer Wayfair also has a huge selection of outdoor furniture. Wayfair is your one-stop shop for all the things you need. Hurry because flash sales end soon and products go out of stock quickly.

Kitchen Appliance Sales

Cooking

The 36-hour sales event is discounting select coffee makers, air fryers, waffle makers, and even ice-cream makers to keep you cool this summer. A new set of dinnerware or wine glasses is the perfect housewarming gift to a friend or to yourself if you like to host parties. Though if you’re looking for Instant Pots, you’ll need to check elsewhere.

Our picks:

See All Deals

Vaccuum and Cleaning Sale

amazon roomba robot vacuums on sale 96

Spring is here and if you’re looking to refresh and renovate your home you’ll need the right tools. Robot vacuums such as the popular iRobot Roomba will make cleaning your floors a lot easier and will keep them that way. Kick off the season with a handy robot vacuum that will make your life so much easier.

Our picks:

See All Deals

Mattress Sales

best mattress toppers 2018

If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your bedroom – and your life – with a new mattress. Wayfair has dozens of mattresses, memory foam toppers, and memory foam pillows.

Our picks:

See All Deals

Furniture sales

ashley furniture ar vr

Shopping for some new home décor or furnishings, Wayfair has a selection of discounted TV stands, chairs, coffee tables, and rugs.

See All Deals

Looking for more great stuff? Find more deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for April 2019
Mobvoi TicWatch C2
Wearables

Now is the time to pick up and wear a discounted TicWatch smartwatch

Mobvoi is running a promotion on two of its desirable smartwatches, the TicWatch C2 and the TicWatch Pro, where you can get 20-percent off the usual price. This brings our favorite, the C2, down to just $160.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best cooling pillows
Deals

Don’t sweat a thing with the best cooling pillows for hot-blooded sleepers

Even with air conditioning, higher ambient summer temperatures can make sleeping at night a sweaty ordeal. If you're a hot-blooded sleeper, we've rounded up the eight best cooling pillows to help you beat the heat so you can sleep soundly.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review
Computing

Lenovo Tax Refund sale knocks down prices on ThinkPad, Yoga laptops

Lenovo is currently running a tax refund sale, and it is cutting the prices down on ThinkPad laptops, Yoga 2-in-1s, and more -- but only through the end of Wednesday, April 17. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
People playing video games with Xbox One controller Mike Ybarra
Deals

These are the best Xbox One deals from GameStop’s massive spring sale

If you’ve been waiting for a spring sale to get your game on and save some cash, you’re in luck: Through Saturday, April 20, GameStop has slashed prices on a ton of video games and hardware, and we've rounded up the best Xbox One…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro 2 03
Deals

Best Buy tears down prices on Arlo Pro indoor/outdoor security cameras

Best Buy ripped up its price sheets for two generations of Arlo Pro wire-free indoor and outdoor home security cameras. The Arlo Pro 720p HD video cameras and Arlo Pro 2 1080 full HD cameras are two of the most feature-packed systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
google home hub review 1
Deals

Woot and NewEgg blow the doors off Google Home Hub pricing

Woot and Newegg slashed their prices for the Google Home Hub smart display. If you've been waiting for a good sale for this digital display assistant with visual as well as audio interaction, jump on it before the deal goes away.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best iphone deals unsplash
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for April 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for April 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best headphones under $100 audio technica m40x
Deals

The Audio-Technica ATH-M40x, one of the best sub-$100 headphones, are on sale

Autio-Technica stands tall among the best head-fi makers on the market today. Audio-Technica also makes some of the best cans you can find for $100 or less, and one of our favorites, the bassy Audio-Technica ATH-M40X, is on sale right now…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best voip services
Business

How to set up your VoIP service in 5 easy steps with RingCentral

Looking to ditch the landline? Voice over internet protocol, or VoIP, is an efficient way to do it, and it's not as hard as you think: RingCentral is a great VoIP solution for calls, video conferencing, and more, and we show you how to set…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon shark ion f80 stick vac deal of the day duo clean 750 x 500
Deals

Amazon knocks half off the price of Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vac

Amazon sliced its price for the Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vacuum. An Amazon Deal of the Day, the Shark ION F80 includes two rechargeable batteries and charger. Act today to get the Shark ION F80 for under half the list price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a MicroSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo smash bros ultmate e3 2018 super ultimate 9
Deals

Retailers offer rare deal on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch

Various retailers have cut the price of Nintendo's fastest-selling game of all time. If you haven't grabbed Super Smash Bro. Ultimate yet, you can do so right now while this rare discount is available in stores and online.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.