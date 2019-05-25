Share

Memorial Day weekend is a great opportunity to spend time with friends and family, but it’s also a great time to save money. With big sales on Nintendo Switch, 4K TVs, and GameStop games, this extended holiday weekend has some surprisingly good discounts. The Walmart Memorial Day sale, in particular, has been filled with some of the best price cuts around. From now through Monday, you can find savings on the Xbox One X console, accessories, and games.

The most obvious deals are on console bundles, but there are also discounts on wireless controllers here and there. If you’re just looking for new Xbox One games to play, Walmart is offering popular titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Halo 5, and Kingdom Hearts 3 for less during its massive online sales event.

Xbox One Deals

The best Xbox One deals are usually on bundles, but there are a few straight-up discounts here and there as well. We’ve gathered the best savings from this Memorial Day sale and featured them below:

Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundle — $381

— $381 Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle — $225

— $225 Xbox One S 1TB PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Bundle — $200

— $200 Wireless Xbox One Controller — $40

— $40 Charging Station for Wireless Controllers — $25

— $25 Grand Theft Auto V — $16

— $16 Halo 5 — $15

— $15 Red Dead Redemption 2 — $35

— $35 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 — $25

— $25 Star Wars Battlefront II — $20

— $20 Kingdom Hearts 3 — $36

— $36 Madden NFL 19 — $15

Red Dead Redemption II

If you’re looking for the ultimate open-world game to play this summer, Red Dead Redemption II is one of the best possible choices. We actually liked it enough to give it a rare 10 out of 10 in our review. This game comes with an impeccable level of detail, exciting missions, excellent gunplay, and a brilliant story line. What really makes this game come alive, though, is the vibrant lifelike world you get to freely explore.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been around for a decent bit of time now, and with this recent sale, it has become surprisingly affordable. Normally priced at $60, a $25 discount drops it down to just $35.

Kingdom Hearts III

There’s usually a lot of focus on first-person shooters on Microsoft’s flagship console, but if you’re hoping to play something a little bit more light-hearted, Kingdom Hearts III is worth a look. With beautiful Disney worlds and epic boss battles, the final chapter of Kingdom Hearts is packed with fun and familiarity. We liked playing it so much that we gave it a solid 9 out of 10 in our review.

If you’re in the mood to run around and defeat enemies with the help of Goofy, Donald Duck, and a whole host of other Disney characters, this is the game for you. It’s currently being discounted to just $36 right now at Walmart.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

When it comes to shooting games, Call of Duty is one of the most popular game franchises out there. Considering we gave Black Ops 4 a solid 8 out of 10 in our review, it definitely won’t disappoint any CoD fans who have played previous iterations. With engaging gunplay, multiplayer games, zombies, and a variety of other features, this one of those games you could play for hours trying to perfect.

This game would normally cost you the full $60, but nice Memorial Day price cut drops it down to just $25 for a limited time.

