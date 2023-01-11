Save $1,100 on this Samsung washer and dryer bundle today

As we upgrade each new appliance, technology brings our homes more and more into the future, and believe it or not that even includes our laundry rooms. Samsung’s Bespoke Ultra Capacity AI washer and dryer bundle is as smart as it gets, and buying this combo right now is even smarter considering this one of the best washer and dryer deals happening at the moment. Today you can bring home this washer and dryer bundle from Samsung for only $2,198, saving you $1,100 off its original price of $3,298. Washers and dryers are definitely not purchases you make often, so don’t miss your chance to get ahead of the curve by taking advantage of this incredible deal.

Why You Should Buy This Samsung Washer and Dryer Bundle

One of the most technologically advanced washer and dryer bundles on the market, the Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity AI front load washer and electric dryer is as sleek as it is smart. This duo is undeniably one of the best appliance package deals we’ve seen lately; the dryer was designed with AI that automatically chooses the best settings based on what you’re drying and the washer automatically detects the fabric and soil level to optimize cleaning. The washer features the largest capacity in its class, with 5.3 cubic feet of space, and the dryer offers 7.6 cubic feet of space, meaning this pair is big enough to tackle laundry for everyone in your home.

The washer makes doing laundry simpler than ever because it stores and automatically dispenses up to 32 loads worth of detergent and fabric softener. The dryer features an AI Smart Dial, which simplifies the dryer’s control panel, which is smart enough to learn and recommend your most frequently used cycles. You can even customize your cycle list for fast and easy selection. If you decide to stack the duo, you can easily control your dryer from your washer. It’s safe to say Samsung has seriously thought of everything.

Discounted $1,100 from its original price of $3,298, the Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capcity AI washer and dryer bundle is available today for an impressively low price of $2,298. Be sure to check out our washer and dryer buying guide to make sure you’re investing in the right pair for your space, and don’t miss out on this limited time deal.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations