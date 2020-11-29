  1. Deals
This Waterpik water flosser is only $40 at Amazon for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here! Today is the day we have all been waiting for to get the best deals on the hottest items of the season from the comfort of your home. When you think of Cyber Monday deals, a water flosser may not be the first item on your must-have list, but with this deal, today is a great day to step up your oral hygiene game. The Waterpik Water Flosser is a new way to floss that is rather fun, and today for Cyber Monday, you can get one for over 40% off. This oral irrigator is regularly priced at $70, but today you can get your hands on one for just $40.

The Waterpik Water Flosser is easy to use and gets the job done. So much so that it removes 99.9% of plaque from the areas it is used on and is 50% more effective than regular flossing for improving overall gum health. These aren’t just statistics churned out by the manufacturer; Amazon customers also agree that the Waterpik Water Flosser is incredible. Most people notice improved gum health right away and love to use the device daily, so what better time to buy one than today as a Cyber Monday deal?

The Waterpik is clinically proven and the only water flosser brand to earn the ADA Seal of Acceptance. The advanced technology features ten settings of varying pressure for a custom cleaning experience. There is also a built-in timer so you don’t have to pay attention and can still get your daily flossing in. The device holds 22 ounces of water, so you don’t have to refill it often, and the reservoir is top-rack dishwasher safe, so it is easy to clean as well. One of the coolest features of the Waterpik Water Flosser is that it comes with seven different tips so the whole family can use the same device.

Cyber Monday is one of the few days a year that you get to splurge and buy those things that you may not think you actually need. The Waterpik is definitely a gadget that you don’t realize you need, but you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it once you have one. And with this Cyber Monday deal offering over 40% off, you have no reason not to pick up this awesome piece of oral hygiene technology right now.

