Give your home an upgrade with the Wayfair Labor Day sale

Labor Day isn’t just about taking a break from your labors — it’s also about enjoying the fruits of those labors. Whether that means going on an expensive vacation or relaxing at home with family is entirely up to you, but either way, you won’t want to miss this sweet sale. Wayfair is offering up to 75 percent off furniture, bedding, rugs, mattresses, and more during its annual Labor Day sale.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home before fall, these are some of the lowest prices you’ll find anywhere. With free shipping on orders over $49, there are some really great deals going on right now.

Some of the best deals this Labor Day are on mattresses. With so many different mattress brands vying for your attention, you might have overlooked some of the biggest savings out there. From now until September 3, you can save up to 70 percent on memory foam, innerspring, and hybrid mattresses from Wayfair. With free shipping and prices as low as $79, you can pick up a new bed for a totally affordable price. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite discounts on mattresses and mattress toppers to get you started.

If you’ve been trying to get better sleep to no avail, you may need a new mattress. Wayfair has some great deals on some decent mattresses, but there are many other Labor Day mattress sales to choose from.

You don’t always need a new mattress to upgrade your sleeping situation. A mattress topper may not be a long-term solution, but it can turn just about any bed into something a lot more comfortable.

While the bedroom and the living room are an essential part of every household, the kitchen is usually where all of the magic happens. That’s why Wayfair is offering steep discounts — up to 70 percent off — on appliances, knives, silverware, cookware sets, and more. If you’re looking to up your game in the kitchen before the summer ends, now is an excellent time. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite discounts from brands like Kitchenaid and Cuisinart, but there is so much on sale right now that you’ll probably want to see for yourself.

Kitchens are great, but without handy appliances, you’re going to have a hard time getting much done in there. Wayfair has steep discounts on coffee makers, juicers, toasters, and ovens to help you on your way to becoming a master chef.

Whether you’re replacing your old set, or finally retiring that one pan you’ve been using for years, a unified cookware set is a great thing to have. You can save more than $100 on a new set with this awesome Labor Day sale.

A good set of knives can make all of the difference in the kitchen. If you’re using dull or worn-out blades, you may even struggle to slice a wimpy onion. Now is a great time to find an excellent deal on a new set of knives from Wayfair.

The beating heart of any home is its appliances. You need a fridge to keep your food cold, and you need a washer and dryer to clean your clothes. You could always find ways around that, but the inconvenience of trying to live without those essential appliances just isn’t worth it. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, Wayfair is offering some excellent prices on brands like GE and Haier. We’ve put together a list of some of the best deals this sale has to offer, but as always, feel free to browse of your own volition.

A new washer and dryer can make washing everyone’s laundry day that much easier. With discounts as deep as $200, Wayfair has some excellent options to choose from.

If you have a fridge that is making those loud whining noises or just flat-out doesn’t work, it may just be time for an upgrade.

