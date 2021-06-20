Why now is the worst time to buy a Ring Video Doorbell

All throughout the weekend, you can expect to see some awesome early Prime Day deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and many other retailers. Because there are so many deals on so many electronics and devices, you might be wondering if now is a good time to buy a Ring Video Doorbell for your smart home.

The answer is no, at least not this weekend, because Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on Monday, June 21, continuing on Tuesday, June 22. Prime Day is one of the best times to get a low price on Ring’s devices, including its Video Doorbell, except for maybe Black Friday during the holiday shopping season. That doesn’t mean you won’t find some other amazing smart home deals available now, though.

Ring’s Video Doorbell is an excellent way to outfit your smart home, as you can see who’s at your door, manage deliveries remotely, and much more. Besides installing a smart garage door opener, a video doorbell is one of the best places to start when building a truly “smart” home. Our Ring Video Doorbell 4 review dubbed it an “excellent choice” for anyone new to the video doorbell market.

Even so, we don’t recommend shopping for a Ring Video Doorbell until Prime Day starts on Monday, June 21. Amazon always has the best deals available during the Prime Day festivities, and you won’t find better prices throughout the year, except maybe until Black Friday.

You may be waiting to snag an awesome deal on the Ring Video Doorbell until Monday, but there are still a ton of smart home deals available now. Amazon has been hosting a bunch of early Prime Day sales leading up until next week. Take a look if you haven’t already, and see if anything catches your eye!

More Prime Day smart home deals available now

Sure, you should probably avoid any Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals until Monday, June 21, when Prime Day officially starts, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other awesome deals available. We rounded up all of the best Prime Day smart home deals we could find.

