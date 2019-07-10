Share

As summer goes into full swing, prices for air conditioning units are expected to peak. If you are looking to get a window air conditioner to cool your home, the best time to buy is probably last season. The next best time is this July as Amazon releases early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners. This very timely sale happens less than a week before Amazon’s highly anticipated event officially launches on July 15.

We dug through Amazon’s early Prime Day deals to find the best savings on the most trusted window air conditioner brands. Frigidaire by far ices other manufacturers, particularly in the range of deal it is offering on its different units. Below are some of their window air conditioners that are on sale.

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner – $169

If you need to cool a room with an area up to 150 square feet, the Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner is an option you can get at under $200. This 17-inch unit has a wattage of 450, putting its energy rating at 11.11.

Get this 17-inch window air conditioner at a discounted price of $169 when you order today from Amazon. That is $80 off its usual $249.

Frigidaire 6,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner – $199

Another Frigidaire model you can get under $200 is its 6,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner. This 18.5-inch unit can cool an area between 150 to 250 square feet. Its energy rating comes in at 12.24, having a wattage of 490. You might also be glad to know that this remote-controlled air conditioner is Energy Star-certified.

Order the Frigidaire 6,000 BTU window-mounted air conditioner from Amazon today at just $199. You save $51 on this usually $250 model.

Frigidaire 8,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner – $279

For a bigger space that is 300 to 350 square feet, the Frigidaire 8,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner is a great option. This 18.5-inch model is Energy Star-certified, with an 11.94 energy rating. Changing temperature and fan speed is hassle-free with its full-function remote control.

Save $61 on this 8,000-BTU window air conditioner on this early Prime Day deal. Make sure to order yours today to get it at $279. That is an 18% drop from its normal price of $340.

Frigidaire 8,000 BTU Window-Mounted Slider/Casement Air Conditioner – $468

If you have windows that swing to the side or slide sideways, Frigidaire’s slider/casement air conditioner might be your best option. You can get an 8,000-BTU unit with a 10.81 energy rating on Amazon now at $72 less than its normal price of $540.

Get the Frigidaire 8,000 BTU Window-Mounted Slider/Casement Air Conditioner on Amazon at a discounted price of $468.

Frigidaire 12,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner – $379

Cool down any 450- to 550-square-foot room with the Frigidaire 12,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner. This Energy Star-certified model comes in at 1,000 watts, putting its energy rating at 12. It also features a temperature-sensing remote control.

Get the 19-inch Frigidaire window air conditioner at just $379 from Amazon today. This early Prime Day deal saves you $51 from its usual price of $430.

Frigidaire Gallery 10,000 BTU Cool Connect Smart Room Air Conditioner with Wifi Control – $391

If you are looking for a Frigidaire window air conditioner for your smart home, get the 10,000-BTU Cool Connect Smart Room Air Conditioner with WiFi Control. This 19-inch unit is Energy Star-certified with an energy efficiency ratio of 12. Use it to cool any room with an area of 400 to 450 square feet.

Usually $430, this Wi-Fi-controlled smart room air conditioner is now just $391 on Amazon.

While Frigidaire currently leads other trusted brands on savings days before Prime Day 2019, we are still hoping that other air conditioning manufacturers release their discount offers before the event starts on July 15. Meanwhile, these deals from General Electric and Whirlpool will be somewhat of a footnote for Frigidaire’s chilling early Prime Day run.

General Electric Energy Star 115-Volt Electronic Room Air Conditioner – $399

General Electric (GE) Appliances, now owned by Haier, is known as a producer of quality appliances. If you are looking to purchase a window air conditioner for a 400- to 450-square-foot area, the company’s 11,600-BTU unit is a great option. This Energy Star-certified air conditioner has an energy efficiency ratio of 12.

Normally $355, the General Electric Energy Star 115-Volt Electronic Room Air Conditioner is now down to $340 on Amazon.

Whirlpool Energy Star 6,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control – $218

This 6,000-BTU window air conditioner from Whirlpool can cool any room with an area of 150 to 250 square feet. It is Energy Star-certified with a 12.2 energy efficiency rating. This 14.5-inch unit comes with a remote control with LCD display.

Get the Whirlpool Energy Star 6,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control on Amazon today at a discounted price of $218.

As we approach Amazon Prime Day 2019, expect more tech savings to pop up. Bookmark our curated deals page to stay posted.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.