Digital Trends
Deals

Spend a day at the beach with the WolfWise pop-up tent, now 69% off on Prime Day

Timothy Taylor
By
wolfwise beach pop up tent prime day deal

While trying to get a tan on the beach, sometimes you end up sleeping. The problem is waking up looking like a boiled lobster. Sunscreen simply isn’t enough. You need to get a beach tent for extra protection against the harmful rays of the sun, A perfectly good beach canopy tent is the WolfWise Easy Pop Up beach tent.

This lightweight and foldable beach tent is available on Amazon for the amazing discounted price of $70. You get to save $97 from its original price of $140. This offer isn’t going to last long and is part of Prime Day 2019, so you better take advantage of this deal now.

The WolfWise beach canopy tent comes in a circular shaped carrying bag that has straps on it so you can wear it like a backpack. When folded, it has the dimensions of 71cm x 71cm x 3.5cm. The tent is preassembled, so you don’t need to worry about pegs, poles, or wires. Just take it out of the bag, give it a shake, and it magically pops up in one piece.

Its ultra-lightweight construction makes it portable and easy to transport. It only weighs 4.6 pounds and when unfolded, transforms into a spacious 86 x 57 x 47-inch tent that can easily accommodate three to four people

It features high-density mesh windows with a large entrance and a full-size rear door that ensure heat doesn’t get trapped inside. On the bottom part of the tent is breathable netting that gives additional ventilation. The tent is made with water-repellent polyester that has a rating of UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) 50+, which means that it provides excellent protection from UV radiation. Additionally, the polyester fabric is anti-tear which guarantees long-lasting performance. The frame is made of galvanized steel which doesn’t easily break nor corrode. Other brands use fiberglass for their frames, a material that isn’t as durable as steel.

The tent has taped seams that ensure the inner shelter is kept dry, and the silver coated tent surface reflects and absorbs sunlight to block up to 98% of the sun’s rays. Two storage pockets can be found below each window to keep small items organized, and four corner sand pockets are designed to be filled with sand to add weight to the tent for stability.

Amazon users have been very happy with the WolfWise pop-up tent’s performance, awarding it 4.3 out 5 stars. They’ve praised it for its sturdy construction, easy setup, and great price. A number of users complained about one thing though: It’s very tricky to fold down. The tent comes with instructions on how to do it, but it’s easier said than done, and getting it back inside the carrying bag is woefully unpleasant. Still, for the unbelievable discount of 69% exclusive for Prime Day, the WolfWise Easy Pop Up beach tent is practically a steal.

Not convinced? You can check our picks for the best camping tents for 2019. And here are more Prime Day deals from our curated deals pages.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, 4K TV, and wireless headphones sale
Up Next

Visible is giving away the iPhone 7 for $100 and Moto G7 Power for $50
Deals

Amazon drops up to 40% off on Marmot sleeping bags for Prime Day

If you're planning an outdoor trip with the whole family but you still lack essentials like sleeping bags, Amazon is offering a reduced price of up to 40% off on Marmot Mummy Sleeping Bags.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
coleman tandem adult sleeping bag prime day deal
Deals

Amazon zips $39 off the Coleman Tandem sleeping bag for Prime Day

Get premium sports and outdoor gear at heavily discounted prices during Amazon Prime Day 2019. One of the items you can get on sale is the Coleman Tandem Adult Sleeping Bag. Order yours now at only $61.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
coleman elite montana tent amazon prime day deal green
Deals

Amazon outdoors sale takes 50% off the Coleman Elite Montana Tent for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 also has deals for the outdoor person. Expect to see great camping gear discounts during this event. In fact, the green Coleman Elite Montana tent is now available at half its usual price.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
plantronics products amazon prime day deal wireless noise cancelling backbeat pro 2
Deals

Plantronics wireless earbuds and headphones get price cuts ahead of Prime Day

Whether you’re looking for noise-canceling headphones for your daily commute or the perfect earbuds to gift to your gym buddy, we have you covered. Check out these amazing deals from Amazon’s early Prime Day sale.
Posted By Erica Katherina
SoundSport Free
Deals

Snag the Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds for 30% off on Prime Day

Prime Day is upon us and Amazon is offering the Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds for only $139 — a rollicking 30% off its original price of $200. These earbuds get high marks for their long battery life, water resistance, and sound.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
sennheiser hd999 amazon prime day deal hd 599
Deals

The Sennheiser HD 599 Headphones get a 50% discount for Prime Day

The Sennheiser HD 599 Headphones usually sells for $200 but you can snag a pair for only $100. This Amazon-exclusive offer is only valid for a limited time of 24 hours so you better get yours before stocks run out. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
levoit air purifiers amazon prime day 2019 deal lv h132 compact true hepa purifier
Deals

Amazon offers up to 45% discounts on Levoit Air Purifiers on Prime Day 2019

Now that Amazon Prime Day 2019 is upon us, it is time to enjoy exciting discounts on small appliance and more. Check the massive price cuts on Levoit air purifiers where you can get one for up to 45% off.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
note 9 front
Deals

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets a 35% price cut for Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is currently the latest model in the Galaxy Note range that normally lists for $1,000, but this is no ordinary day. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for just $650 with Amazon's Prime Day deal.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
trashed 43 forza horizon 4 review 13
Gaming

Go all-digital and get three games with this Prime Day Xbox One deal

Amazon is currently offering the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with three game vouchers and an extra controller for just $200. The console itself typically sells for more than that.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar review
Deals

Best Prime Day soundbar deals: Samsung, Sonos, and more

Searching for a cracking deal on a soundbar this Prime Day 2019? You're in luck — we've rounded up all of the best soundbars on sale, so you don't have to scroll through Amazon's never-ending catalog in search of a diamond in the ruff.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Gaming

Build your dream Nintendo Switch bundle with this great deal from Walmart

Walmart is currently offering a big discount on a Nintendo Switch bundle as it competes with Amazon's Prime Day. The bundle includes a game of your choice, as well as a bonus accessory, for $329.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
garmin vivofit jr amazon prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops the price of Garmin Vivofit Jr. activity trackers down to $70

You can get various electronics for children during Prime Deal 2019. Check the deal on the Real Flower and Broken Lava Garmin Vivofit Jr. fitness bands. They are available on Amazon for $70 during the 48-hour sale.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ossia cota wireless power outdoors camping at night full
Deals

Best Prime Day Camping Deals: GoPro, Marmot, and LifeStraw discounts

Prime Day 2019 is underway. While you may have spent your time looking for the latest tech gadgets at rock-bottom prices, did you know that Prime Day is actually one of the best opportunities to score deals on all kinds of camping gear?
Posted By Ed Oswald
Pela phone case deals Prime Day 2019
Deals

These eco-friendly Pela phone cases are up to 25% off for Prime Day only

If youâ€™re looking for an eco-friendly phone case, then you owe it to the environment to check out Pela. This unique brand makes its cases from compostable bioplastic, and for Prime Day, you can take up to 25% off the entire…
Posted By Lucas Coll