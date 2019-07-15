Share

While trying to get a tan on the beach, sometimes you end up sleeping. The problem is waking up looking like a boiled lobster. Sunscreen simply isn’t enough. You need to get a beach tent for extra protection against the harmful rays of the sun, A perfectly good beach canopy tent is the WolfWise Easy Pop Up beach tent.

This lightweight and foldable beach tent is available on Amazon for the amazing discounted price of $70. You get to save $97 from its original price of $140. This offer isn’t going to last long and is part of Prime Day 2019, so you better take advantage of this deal now.

The WolfWise beach canopy tent comes in a circular shaped carrying bag that has straps on it so you can wear it like a backpack. When folded, it has the dimensions of 71cm x 71cm x 3.5cm. The tent is preassembled, so you don’t need to worry about pegs, poles, or wires. Just take it out of the bag, give it a shake, and it magically pops up in one piece.

Its ultra-lightweight construction makes it portable and easy to transport. It only weighs 4.6 pounds and when unfolded, transforms into a spacious 86 x 57 x 47-inch tent that can easily accommodate three to four people

It features high-density mesh windows with a large entrance and a full-size rear door that ensure heat doesn’t get trapped inside. On the bottom part of the tent is breathable netting that gives additional ventilation. The tent is made with water-repellent polyester that has a rating of UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) 50+, which means that it provides excellent protection from UV radiation. Additionally, the polyester fabric is anti-tear which guarantees long-lasting performance. The frame is made of galvanized steel which doesn’t easily break nor corrode. Other brands use fiberglass for their frames, a material that isn’t as durable as steel.

The tent has taped seams that ensure the inner shelter is kept dry, and the silver coated tent surface reflects and absorbs sunlight to block up to 98% of the sun’s rays. Two storage pockets can be found below each window to keep small items organized, and four corner sand pockets are designed to be filled with sand to add weight to the tent for stability.

Amazon users have been very happy with the WolfWise pop-up tent’s performance, awarding it 4.3 out 5 stars. They’ve praised it for its sturdy construction, easy setup, and great price. A number of users complained about one thing though: It’s very tricky to fold down. The tent comes with instructions on how to do it, but it’s easier said than done, and getting it back inside the carrying bag is woefully unpleasant. Still, for the unbelievable discount of 69% exclusive for Prime Day, the WolfWise Easy Pop Up beach tent is practically a steal.

Not convinced? You can check our picks for the best camping tents for 2019. And here are more Prime Day deals from our curated deals pages.