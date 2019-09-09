Having multiple gadgets means organizing different cables. Simplify how you charge your Apple devices with this Xdodd multifunction charging dock. It can charge your Apple Watch, iPhones, and AirPods all at the same time. Grab this four-in-one charging stand on Amazon today at a shocking $107 below its normal price.

Usually $140, this Xdodd four-in-one charging station is down to only $33 on Amazon today. That is an incredible 76% discount on a multidevice charging stand with a built-in wireless charger. You can even get another 5% off if you apply the coupon found on the listing. Hurry and place your order now.

Harness the power of Qi wireless charging with this multifunction charging station. It comes with a built-in upright charging pad for Qi-enabled Apple smartphones, which includes the iPhone 8 up to the current flagship iPhone X Max. You can also use it to charge Qi-enabled phones from Samsung, Google, LG, and other popular brands. For added convenience, this wireless charger works with most phone cases that are less than 6mm thick so there is no need to remove your phone case every time you need to charge.

Aside from the wireless charger, you get two more wired Apple charging docks. These docks let you charge any Apple device with a lightning port. The middle one is designed to cradle your AirPods charging case while the leftmost one can be used to charge another Apple iPhone, another AirPods case, or an Apple Pencil. This charging station itself comes with two lightning cables so you can still have your original on hand.

Below the AirPods dock is a slot for your Apple Watch charger. It is designed to have the strap wrapped around to give you a clear view of your smartwatch while keeping it in place. Just set up your own magnetic watch by following the instructions on the included user manual.

Stop fumbling for cables when you charge your Apple devices at night. Get yourself the Xdodd four-in-one charging station with wireless charger. You can get this multidevice charging stand on Amazon today for only $33 instead of its usual $140. Hurry and order now to enjoy this $107 discount.

