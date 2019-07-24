Share

So you already have a 4K TV? Now you need a soundbar to perfect your home theater experience. A soundbar nicely complements the slim aesthetic of a 4K TV, which honestly doesn’t offer the best audio quality by itself. And they aren’t eyesores, unlike older stereos that are way too big and bulky. Plus, they’ve been engineered to re-create the surround sound experience even though the sound is coming from a single source.

Three of the best-selling brands, Yamaha, Bose, and Samsung. Right now, Amazon is offering three soundbars at amazing discounted prices: The Yamaha YAS-207, the Bose Solo 5, and the Samsung HW-R450. You can get one of these for as much 26% off and be sure to check our deals page for more 4K TV and audio deals.

YAMAHA YAS-207 SOUNDBAR – $230

The Yamaha YAS-207 is the world’s first soundbar with DTS Virtual:X, an audio technology that creates a three-dimensional surround sound experience without the need of multiple speakers. It has a slim, minimalist design that complements any TV.

The YAS-207 soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer that provides powerful bass and can be placed anywhere in your room.

This soundbar measures three feet long and weighs a mere six pounds. You can place it on a credenza right below the TV or mount it on the wall. The bar’s front panel has touch controls for easy operation, and the LED display indicates settings, volume and subwoofer level, and more. The soundbar also has a headphone jack and Bluetooth connection so you can stream music from your phone.

The YAS-207 topped our list of the best soundbars for 2019, so we can attest its quality and top-notch performance. The soundbar and subwoofer bundle normally sells for $300, but with Amazon’s cool 23% discount you can order it for the low price of $230.

BOSE SOLO 5 SOUNDBAR – $199

The Bose Solo 5 is so compact that it resembles a dedicated 5.1 center channel speaker more than a regular soundbar. Its diminutive size makes it ideal for your bedroom or guest room TV. This soundbar doesn’t have any control buttons on it. To operate it, you need to use the accompanying universal remote control. This remote is singularly impressive because it can be set up to work with other devices, not just with the Solo 5.

A very useful feature that the soundbar has is the auto-awake function. If it detects a sound source (normally the TV), you don’t need to manually turn it on. It’ll also automatically shut down after 60 minutes of inactivity.

In terms of connectivity, the Solo 5 doesn’t have an HDMI port, unlike the YAS-207. You can only connect your TV via optical or coaxial. It does support Bluetooth connection though, so streaming music from your phone is possible.

Sound quality is also quite good, but not up to par with other more expensive Bose speakers. For only $199 on Amazon, the Solo 5 soundbar can be considered budget-friendly compared to Bose’s usual fare.

SAMSUNG HW-R450 SOUNDBAR – $148

Last on our list is the Samsung HW-R450. It may be the least expensive of the three soundbars, but that doesn’t mean it can’t compete with them. This soundbar delivers solid audio performance at an affordable price.

Just like the YAS-207, this soundbar has a dedicated wireless subwoofer that delivers excellent bass. It features the Smart Sound Mode, which allows the soundbar to analyze the content and adjust the sound setting for the optimum viewing experience. When Game Mode is activated, the soundbar boosts game sound effects for a more immersive play session.

This soundbar is optimized to work seamlessly with Samsung TVs and it can be operated using the TV remote or the smartphone app. It supports HDMI, optical, and coaxial connections, and is Bluetooth capable so you can stream music from your mobile wirelessly.

For the affordable price of $148 (26% less than its normal price of $200), you can order the Samsung HW-R450 on Amazon and complete your basic home theater setup. If you have extra bucks to spare, opt for the Bose Solo 5 instead with its handy universal remote control. But if it’s a superior sonic experience you’re after, get the Yamaha YAS-207.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.