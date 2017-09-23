Facebook F8 Developer Conference

Share

When developers want to know about what Facebook is working on, they head to F8. The annual two-day conference not only highlights the company’s latest technologies that are in development, but it’s an opportunity for attendees to meet with Facebook’s engineers. It’s also where Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg lays out the company’s vision for the year and the years to follow. F8 covers what’s next for Facebook’s social network platform, but also the company’s work in AR and VR, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Oculus, gaming, security, and much, much more.

For consumers, we get a first glimpse of the features that could be implemented in the near future. 2018 promises to be the biggest F8 yet, and Digital Trends will be on the show floor to cover the activity of this important developer conference.