Fitbit Charge 3 hands-on preview

Share

When you first look at Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 3, it doesn’t look different than the Charge 2 in shape and size. Both feature a similarly sized OLED display, aluminum case, and interchangeable watch straps. It’s when you take a closer look that you notice the Charge 3 actually has a much sleeker design and a few more useful smartwatch capabilities.

Does the Charge 3 have what it takes to one-up its already successful predecessor? Let’s take a closer look at what exactly the latest Fitbit fitness tracker has to offer.

Lightweight, sleek look

To get that sleeker, compact design, Fitbit trimmed down the aerospace-grade aluminum case of the Charge 3. Like our impressions of the Fitbit Versa, the company did a good job making a case that doesn’t look too big on a woman’s wrist or noticeably small on a man’s. The concaved back makes the whole thing look deceptively thinner than the typical smart wearable.

Fitbit swapped out the physical button (as seen on the Charge 2) for an inductive button with haptic feedback. Aside from the swiping through the display (which we’ll get to later), the button is what you press every time you want to get back to the home screen.

The inductive button is extremely responsive, and because it isn’t a physical button that sticks out, it gives the Charge 3 a streamlined design. After getting used to it, we wished all fitness trackers and smartwatches would adopt this “buttonless” design. Through the Settings menu, you can adjust how sensitive you want the button to be, as well as the intensity of the vibrations.

With a new swim mode, users can track laps and distances in the water.

The Charge 3 is noticeably lighter than the Charge 2 — by 20 percent, according to Fitbit. We were satisfied with the Charge 2’s weight when we wore it during our exercises, so the lighter weight of the Charge 3 is only a bigger plus. Since the band is breathable (punctured with air holes), we hope it’ll cause less irritation to our skin than some of Fitbit’s other bands, particularly during workouts where we tend to sweat more.

The device is available in either graphite (gray) or rose gold colors, but it’s customizable to fit any personality, thanks to the variety of bands. Fitbit describes the Charge 3 as a device “where lifestyle meets fitness,” so there is a band suitable for everyday wear — from silicone and fabric to leather by Horween. The bands are also easy to swap out with the press of a button, and can be done in seconds — a task that isn’t so easy with the Versa.

No more tapping on the touchscreen display

Navigating through the menus in the Charge 2 requires pressing the side button to cycle through the different modes, and then tapping on the display to choose the mode you want — a tedious process, even after you get used to it. The process in the Charge 3 is now much faster because you simply swipe the display to the desired function, while the inductive button serves as a home button to bring you back to the home screen.

With a tap on the screen, inductive button press, or flick of the wrist, you’ll awaken the Charge 3’s display. You’re greeted with a home screen that shows the time, step count, and resting heart rate (the home screen is customizable via the Fitbit app, but this was what was on our demo unit). A swipe up brings you to your personal dashboard — this is where you can see all your health stats like step count, heart rate, and calories burned. Women will also be able to add female health tracking to the dashboard, to stay on top of their menstrual cycle and ovulation.

A dome shaped back thins it out, so it also doesn’t look too clunky.

Unlike Fitbit’s smartwatches that lets users see an overview of the last seven days, the Charge 3 only gives you one day’s worth of information. It doesn’t include stats on your last workout either. You’ll have to refer to your Fitbit app instead.

Swiping to the left on the display brings you to modes like exercise, relax, timer, alarm, weather, and settings. To view all notifications, swipe down on the display.

Fitbit said there’s 40 percent more active area on the Charge 3’s display than its predecessor, which allows for more content to fit on the screen. Rather than only one mode appearing on the screen, users will now see two at a time instead, which keeps you from having to swipe through as many times to get to a specific item.

We found the Fitbit Charge 3 display worked smoothly, and content looked vibrant on the screen. It didn’t lag, and it switched between modes quickly. With the larger screen area, we were able to scroll through the entire length of text messages and notifications (with the Charge 2, a message literally crawls across the screen, like a ticker). As for durability, the display is made of Gorilla Glass, and most likely withstands even the most intense workouts.

A few new fitness features

Besides tracking and measuring heart rate, the Charge 3 includes an SP02 sensor that measures blood oxygen (it’s a technology that’s also found in the Versa and Ionic). With the SPO2 sensor, the Charge 3 can also monitor sleep patterns; it works with a beta program from Fitbit, called Sleep Score, that’s designed to help you sleep better, and is available to owners of any Fitbit device with PurePulse HR tracking.

Here’s a gist of Sleep Score works: The oxygen sensors measure oxygen levels in your blood while you sleep, and the Charge 3 then gives you a “sleep score” — you’ll know how long you were awake and asleep, as well as your breathing quality. If there are any abnormalities, like fluctuations in breathing, the Charge 3 will alert you.

As with the Flex 2, the Charge 3 is water resistant down to approximately 164 feet (50 meters). With a new swim mode, users can track laps and distances in the water; the info is synced with the Fitbit app.

The Fitbit Charge 3 display worked smoothly, and content looked vibrant on the screen.

Runners will appreciate the new auto-stop feature — every time you wait at a traffic light during a run, the Charge 3 automatically pauses exercise mode until you start running again. It’s a great feature to have for those who want to track their runs accurately, and takes the annoyance out of having to constantly stop and start your wearable. As with the most Fitbit wearables, there’s also a smart tracking feature that identifies your activities throughout the day and stores them in the Fitbit app.

With a new goal tracking feature, you can set specific goals ahead of your workouts. For example, if you set the goal as a four-mile run, the Charge 3 will indicate how much distance you have left to go — a reference of progress. Once you reach your goal, the Charge 3 will vibrate — that is, if you haven’t already been glancing at it.

Unfortunately, the Charge 3 doesn’t include built-in GPS, so you’ll need to pair it with your smartphone during those runs (GPS is used for location information, which is necessary to track distance). Fitbit said incorporating GPS would have left no wiggle room for a larger battery and more sensors. The battery does last two days longer than the Charge 2, giving users seven days of use before it needs to be recharged. Of course, that’s all dependent on how heavily the device is used.

But, since there’s also no support for music connectivity, users will be forced to bring along their smartphones regardless. Fitbit hopes to add music controls for third-party music apps via software updates, which would at least make it easier to change up tunes without needing to take out your phone. Regardless, we’re disappointed to see that in a fitness tracker that can already do this much, we have to rely on our phones to play music.

Useful smartwatch features

The ability to receive smartphone notifications and accept and reject calls with the Charge 3 isn’t new — owners of the Charge 2 are already able see call, text, and calendar alerts when it’s actively paired to a phone. But the Charge 3 also lets users reply to text messages (Quick Replies, Android only) and view app notifications, depending on the apps installed on your smartphone.

Fitbit Charge 3 Compared To

With Quick Replies, you can send up to five custom or pre-populated replies that are 60 characters or less. Apple iPhone users can only view incoming text messages.

For now, there’s no brand apps available. The Versa and Ionic smartwatches include apps like Starbucks, Huge Lights, and Strava. But Fitibit said it’s working to bring additional functions to the device in the future, via firmware updates, as well as second-party apps.

For now, there’s no brand apps available.

But Fitbit did include what it claims are its “most requested apps” — alarm, timer, and weather. Alarms are set through the Fitbit app and will then sync to the fitness tracker for you to then choose which ones you’d like to turn on. As for weather, you’re able to see about three or four different days at a time depending on your location. The company is also working on building in a new calendar app and the ability to see the Fitbit leaderboard right on your wrist.

Fitbit is also launching the Special Edition Fitbit Charge 3. With an NFC chip built in, users will have the ability to make contactless payments using Fitbit Pay.

Price and availability

The Fitbit Charge 3 will cost you $150 for the black silicone sports band with a graphite aluminum case, or blue gray band with a rose gold aluminum case. The Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition with Fitbit Pay is priced at $170 for the frost white silicone band with a graphite case, or lavender Horween woven watch band with a rose gold case. The Special Edition also comes with an extra black band in the box.

Since the watch bands are interchangeable, you can also purchase additional ones. For $30, there’s the classic bands in black and blue gray. For the same price you can also purchase the silicone sport bands in black, berry, navy, and scarlet. Woven bands are available in charcoal and periwinkle, for $35, while the Horween leather bands in midnight blue and plum are $50.

The Fitbit Charge 3 is currently available for preorder on Fitbit’s site with global availability in October.