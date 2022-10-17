 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

A Plague Tale: Requiem — Perfect Throw trophy and achievement guide

Billy Givens
By

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a rather somber tale filled with plenty of sadness and loss throughout, so the segments where our main characters, siblings Amicia and Hugo, get to laugh and smile are always welcomed. Some of the game's trophies and achievements are tied to these brief moments of respite, such as Perfect Throw, which tasks you with successfully completing all throws in the crown game. If you haven't come across this one naturally, no worries – we'll tell you where to find the crown game and how to complete it below.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Reach Chapter VIII: A Sea of Promises

How to find the crown game to earn the Perfect Throw trophy or achievement

The crown game is found in the market during the opening segment of Chapter VIII: A Sea of Promises. Early on, you'll dock on the island and enter the city, where you'll be tasked with wandering around a market and inquiring about where you may find the tree and bird from Hugo's dream.

Step 1: As you continue through the market, you'll eventually make your way down a tight alleyway where Amicia will ask whether they should be concerned about the Count's army. Around this time, keep an eye out on your left for a set of stairs leading into an optional section of the city with a few stalls and such.

Step 2: When you've entered the optional area down the stairs, note the largest stall with four crowns of flowers hanging in it. Approach this spot and initiate a conversation to begin the crown game, which Amicia will happily agree to play as Hugo cheers her on.

Amicia throws jars through flower crowns

Step 3: You'll need to aim and throw one pot through each crown to win the game, which shouldn't prove too difficult. Just take your time and be sure not to accidentally hit the outside of a crown. If you fail, you can always reload your checkpoint and give it another go.

When you've completed the crown game, you'll earn the Perfect Throw trophy or achievement, as well as the Flower Crown souvenir.

Editors' Recommendations

The 14 best horror games for PS5
Resident Evil Village House Beneviento doll.
I can’t wait to go back to Street Fighter 6’s excellent Battle Hub
street fighter 6 battle hub preview arcade cabinet
Disney Dreamlight Valley: trophy and achievement guide
A town landscape appears in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The best RPGs for Xbox Series X
best-single-player-nintendo-switch-games
PS Plus is adding Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and more heavy hitters
Tommy from Vice City on bike.
7 Elden Ring-style games to buy in the Prime Early Access Sale
A character sits in front of a glowing, yellow orb in Elden Ring.
Xbox Game Pass now runs on more PCs and Surface devices
Microsoft Edge gaming updates on screen in a room.
Triangle Strategy beginner’s guide: 9 tips and tricks to get started
Serenoa stands next to the scales of conviction in Triangle Strategy.
DioField Chronicle: best skills for each class
A dragon breathing fire on enemies.
This Google Stadia exclusive is trapped on the service due to port ‘complexity’
outcasters google stadia port announcement
Street Fighter 6: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Chun-Li and Ryu fight in Street Fighter 6.
‘Wordle’ today, October 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#481)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
The best Pokémon games, ranked from best to worst
Pokemon Unite characters.