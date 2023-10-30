 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All charm locations and effects in Alan Wake 2

Billy Givens
By

Alan Wake 2 features an abundance of collectibles to find if you’d like to see and learn about everything the game has to offer, and some of them can actually come in handy for combat, too. While playing as Saga, you’re going to want to keep your eyes open for charms to find and equip, most of which can be obtained by completing nursery rhymes around each of the game’s three main maps. Below, we’ve listed all of the charms in the game, what effects they provide, and where you can find them.

All charm locations and effects

Logan’s Charm

Effect: Increases your maximum health.

Location: Obtained automatically at the beginning of the game.

Recommended Videos

Coffee Mug Charm

Effect: Saves you from dying when your health is depleted, but it breaks immediately after.

Related

Locations: There are multiple Coffee Mug Charms in Alan Wake 2.

  • Cauldron Lake – Solve a nursery rhyme near Witchfinder’s Station, then follow the prints on the ground to a bed upstairs.
  • Cauldron Lake – Solve a nursery rhyme in the Rental Cabins area, then check inside Cabin 6.
  • Cauldron Lake – Solve a nursery rhyme near the Ranger Station, then follow the prints on the ground to the bed upstairs.
  • Watery – Solve a nursery rhyme in the northeastern section of the map, then visit the nearby moose statue.
  • Watery – Solve a nursery rhyme in the building behind Suomi Hall, then check the mailbox outside.

Mayor Setter Charm

Effect: Shows all collectibles on the map.

Location: Obtained by visiting Mayor Setter in Watery in Return 6.

Hammer Charm

Effect: Attacks will stagger foes more frequently.

Location: Obtained by solving a nursery rhyme in the far western section of Cauldron Lake, then checking the picnic table beside the puzzle.

Kalevala Nights Charm

Effect: Increase the duration and area of effect of your Hand Flare.

Location: Obtained by solving a nursery rhyme at the Private Cabin in Cauldron Lake, then walking north into Streamside to a tree with a fallen birdhouse.

Deer Charm

Effect: Makes it so you’re staggered and interrupted less intensely/frequently.

Location: Obtained by solving a nursery rhyme near the Radio Tower in Watery, then checking a deer corpse very close to the Radio Tower itself.

Coffee World Token Charm

Effect: Improves the quality and quantity of found resources.

Location: Obtained by solving a nursery rhyme at the wharf in the Watery trailer park, then checking the fish cleaning station nearby.

Lighthouse Charm

Effect: Increases how much health is restored at Safe Havens.

Location: Obtained by solving a nursery rhyme at the Watery Lighthouse, then heading north to check the beach near the bridge back to downtown Watery.

Mr. Drippy Charm

Effect: Improves your damage when your health is low.

Location: Obtained by solving a nursery rhyme at Coffee World’s Latte Lagoon in Watery, then checking the little boat that floats up right after.

FBC Charm

Effect: Increase the damage you deal prior to enemies noticing you.

Location: Obtained by solving a nursery rhyme outside of the Ranger Cabin in Watery, then checking the bed upstairs.

Deerfest Charm

Effect: Increases time before Darkness Shields regenerate.

Location: Obtained by completing a nursery rhyme at the trailer park in Watery and then checking near the exit of the same trailer.

Lantern Charm

Effect: Adds an extra charge to your flashlight.

Location: Obtained by solving a nursery rhyme found in the area between Bunker Woods and the Wellness Center in Bright Falls, then following the path back towards Bunker Woods.

Valhalla Nursing Home Charm

Effect: Improves the healing of trauma pads and painkillers.

Location: Obtained by solving a nursery rhyme at the Ranger Station in Bright Falls, then checking the beach to the northeast.

Anchor Charm

Effect: Grants a chance that your flashlight boost will stun an enemy.

Location: Obtained by solving a nursery rhyme at the boat yard in Bright Falls, then checking near a boat nearby.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Where to find Aunt May’s grave in Spider-Man 2
Peter visiting his aunt and uncle's graves.

Peter Parker has had a hard life. He was orphaned by his parents as a child and raised by his caring Aunt May and Uncle Ben, only for Ben to be killed in an act that would shape Spider-Man's entire philosophy as a hero. Things only get worse during the events of the first act of Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 as Aunt May is tragically killed as well, leaving Peter with no more true parental figures. Peter hasn't forgotten all his caring aunt and uncle have done for him, and if you can find their gravesite, he will pay them respect, as well as earn you a Trophy. It's a big graveyard, though, and their site isn't marked on the map. Here's where Uncle Ben and Aunt May's graves are located in Spider-Man 2.
How to find Aunt May and Uncle Ben's graves

The graveyard is located at the most-northeastern point on the New York map in Harlem. If you have unlocked fast travel in this district, you can warp almost directly to the spot. Once in the graveyard, go forward down the middle into the open field. You might spot Mile's father's grave first. May and Ben's graves are directly to the right of that.

Read more
All suits in Spider-Man 2 and how to get them
Peter and Miles standing on a bridge

In the decades that the character of Spider-Man has existed, through comics, TV shows, games, and movies, he's gone through quite a few suits. Spider-Man 2 keeps the tradition alive by not only giving him a new suit to try out, but dozens and dozens of older ones to let you play as your favorite version of the webslinger. Oh, and did we mention Miles has his own extensive set of suits as well? Just like the first game, you won't be handed the keys to the wardrobe for free. Each suit not only needs to be unlocked but also crafted using City and Hero Tokens, as well as Tech parts to get access to the additional styles most suits have. If you're itching to dress up as the Spider-Man of your dreams as soon as you can, here is every suit in Spider-Man 2 and how you unlock them.

Note: Some suits are unlocked via story progress and could be considered spoilers. You have been warned.
All suits in Spider-Man 2

Read more
All Mysterium locations in Spider-Man 2
Miles posing by a Mysterium.

It seems like a requirement for superhero games to bring in a villain just to set up challenges for the hero to complete. In the first Spider-Man, this was Taskmaster, but in Spider-Man 2, we get Mysterio and his Mysterium challenges. Not only are they simply fun ways to test your spider skills against some unique trials, but you can also get your hands on some Hero Tokens for performing well. Plus, you also get a little more insight into this unique former villain. That's all well and good, but by this point in the game, you should know that you won't be given the exact locations for each challenge right away. If your spider-sense is failing you on where to find all the Mysteriums in Spider-Man 2, we'll mark your map so you can swing straight to the action.
All Mysterium locations and requirements

Mysteriums, also known as mysterium dev diaries, unlock after you complete Chapter 12 of the main game. This is the chapter where you first meet Mysterio at the carnival while playing as Miles and go through his attraction. Once you beat this chapter, a few Mysteriums will appear on your map, but more will pop up as you continue to go through the story. You need to do them all as Miles, and each rank earns you Hero Tokens. Here is where you can find them all.
Under Construction - Harlem
This is a "defeat all enemies"-style challenge, but these always come with a twist. In this case, around halfway through the challenge, poison gas will fill the arena and constantly drain your health. You can heal to recover, but if you're on a good pace and have upgraded your health, then you should concentrate on using your Focus for finishers to complete the challenge faster.

Read more