  1. Gaming

Is Battlefield 2042 cross-platform?

Mike Colucci
By

Battlefield 2042 is EA Dice’s most significant undertaking yet. With the power of current-generation consoles, Battlefield 2042 throws players into 128-player matches across some of the biggest multiplayer maps we’ve ever seen. With such a massive player base, many wonder if Battlefield 2042 is cross-platform. Furthermore, is Battlefield 2042 cross-gen? We know that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can’t make full use of everything Battlefield 2042 has to offer, but can PS5 and Xbox Series X players link up with their last-gen friends?

Is Battlefield 2042 cross-platform?

Boris from Battlefield 2042 atop a tank.

Yes, Battlefield 2042 is cross-platform. That means Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC players can join the same lobby, be it All Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, or Battlefield Portal. By default, cross-play is enabled, but it can be disabled in the settings tab. To turn cross-play on or off:

  • Select a game mode (All Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, or Portal).
  • Press Start or Options.
  • Under the General tab, scroll down to Cross-Play.
  • Toggle on or off. Whichever is highlighted in blue is the selection you’ve made.

Remember, disabling cross-play can lead to longer wait times between matches, as you’ll be slashing the player pool by two-thirds. However, if console players are tired of being killed by PC snipers, disabling cross-play will only pair them with other console players.

Players worried about hackers are in for some good news. Battlefield 2042 implements Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC), the same anti-cheat used by Fortnite and Apex Legends. Those numb to hackers in Call of Duty: Warzone can enjoy Battlefield 2042 cheater-free.

Does Battlefield 2042 have cross-progression?

Yes, anything you purchase and unlock will transfer via your EA account. That means you will maintain your progress and purchases if you make the jump from last-gen to current-gen. This also means you can switch between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of the game without losing any progression.

Last-gen players who purchased the current-gen bundle will get a free upgrade to the current-gen version when they finally get their hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. However, if you buy the standard version, you will have to repurchase the game when you make the upgrade. For an extra $10, the current-gen bundle is a no-brainer (unless you’ve already decided against upgrading).

Is Battlefield 2042 cross-gen?

No, Battlefield 2042 is not cross-gen. While PS4 and Xbox One players can join the same lobby, they are barred from playing with current-gen players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The restriction is due to the performance limitations of last-gen consoles. However, it would be nice to give current-gen players the option to play in smaller lobbies on condensed maps if they wanted to.

