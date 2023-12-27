Best after-Christmas PS5 deals: Console, games, and more

Christmas may have already ended, but that doesn’t mean PS5 deals are all gone. If you still haven’t purchased the PlayStation 5, or you’re on the hunt for discounts on games and accessories for the console, you don’t have to go anywhere else because we’ve rounded up the best offers right here. Stocks for most of these bargains are probably already running low though, so don’t waste any more time thinking about it — if you see a deal that you like, push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

Best after-Christmas PS5 deals

The most attractive offers for a PlayStation 5 post-Christmas are these two bundles for the updated version of the console that come with a free game. The Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle and the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle are both priced at $500, which is the standard selling price of the console, but they come with a digital download of either the open-world superhero title Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or the action-packed first-person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which translates to savings of $70. Meanwhile, the upgrades in the PlayStation 5 Slim from the original version of the console include more storage space at 1TB from 825GB, and a slight reduction in size and weight.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle — $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle — $500

Best after-Christmas PS5 game deals

Massive open-world adventures, sports and racing simulations, tactical RPGs, and multiplayer shooters and brawlers are just some of the genres that you can enjoy on the PlayStation 5. Whether you’ve got an eye out for the best PS5 exclusives or you’re thinking about trying the top multi-platform titles of the current generation of consoles, you wouldn’t want to miss this chance at discounts while expanding your gaming library.

Horizon Forbidden West – Launch Edition —

Madden NFL 24 —

NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition —

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor —

The Crew Motorfest —

Octopath Traveler II —

Dead Island 2 – Day 1 Edition —

God of War Ragnarok ––

The Last of Us Part I —

Final Fantasy XVI —

Best after-Christmas PS5 accessory deals

There are many types of accessories for the PlayStation 5, including controllers, gaming headsets, and storage devices, and you’re going to want to buy as many as you can to be able to maximize the capabilities of your console. The total cost will add up quickly though, which is why you should consider taking advantage of any discounts when you can. Below are our favorite PS5 accessory deals that are still available this holiday season, but you need to hurry because we’re not sure until when they’ll remain online.

Insignia 15-inch USB-C cable for DualSense controllers —

Insignia Dual Controller Charging Station —

Sony InZone H3 wired gaming headset —

WD_Black SN850X 1TB internal SSD with heatsink for PS5 —

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired gaming headset —

Sony InZone H9 wireless noise-canceling gaming headset —

Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedals —

WD_Black SN850P 4TB internal SSD with heatsink for PS5 —

Editors' Recommendations