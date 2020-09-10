Although battle royale is the core of Fortnite, the game’s free Creative mode basically offers a whole new game. You can go in and create maps yourself, as well as jump into one of the thousands from the community. The catch: You need a special Creative code to look up the map. Thankfully, you don’t need to slog through a database of Fortnite Creative islands. We’ve rounded up the 20 best Fortnite Creative codes, with everything from gun game maps to narrative-driven, single-player adventures.

We tried to spread out our list to include as many game types as possible. If you’re a fan of a particular type of map, we recommend checking out Fortnite Creative HQ. It has a database of nearly 9,000 Creative maps, with everything from deathruns to team deathmatch. If you’re, for example, looking for the Kill House map from Rainbow Six: Siege, you can find it there (0520-9702-6282).

How to use Fortnite Creative codes

Using Fortnite Creative codes is simple. First, launch Fortnite, and choose Creative from the Mode Selection screen. Then, invite your friends, or simply press Play to get started. There are two Creative modes: Create and Play. Create is for creating your own maps, but also for tackling any single-player islands. If you want to match-make, select Play instead.

No matter which mode you choose, you’ll launch into the Creative hub. Here, you’ll see four consoles with islands already queued up. Instead of running through, interact with the console to enter a different island code. After a short loading period, run through the island portal to launch your game.

There’s usually a waiting period with custom islands where you can add other players or simply brush up on the rules. You can also support the creators, so if you like a map, make sure to leave a tip!

The best Fortnite Creative codes

Modern Warfare 2 Terminal: 4340-5772-0250

This island is a recreation of Modern Warfare 2′s iconic Terminal map, set to the backdrop of gun game. It’s a surprisingly faithful recreation, though it lacks the scale of the original. You can team up with up to 16 other players, and the first player to reach 30 kills wins.

Choices: 4147-1805-2195

Choices is a co-op, first-person survival horror map for between two and four players. You wake up trapped inside a simulation and restrained to a bed, and from there, it’s your job to escape. The kicker: Every choice you make could be your last. Choices feels like an escape room in Fortnite, where you work together with your friends to solve puzzles under increasingly stressful circumstances.

Junkyard Juke: 1113-6823-4725

Junkyard Juke is a prop hunt map. There are two teams: Hiders and hunters. The hiders start in a junkyard, and their goal is to bring as much junk as possible to the incinerator at the center of the map. The twist is that the hunters are perched on top of the incinerator, with a clear view of the entire battlefield. Every few seconds, black walls will appear around the hunters’s area, giving hiders just enough time to make a mad dash. Junkyard Juke is one of the few islands where both teams are equally fun to play, and switching between them with a group of friends is even better.

Deathrun Adventures: 1763-3666-6604

Deathrun Adventures is a simple deathrun island. There are five worlds — the first four of which have two zones — and a final map. As far as deathrun islands go, Deathrun Adventures is fairly beginner-friendly. It’s still a decent challenge, especially in later stages, but Deathrun Adventures eases players into the difficulty. If you’re looking for a more difficult deathrun map, try out this code: 9420-7468-4981.

Kino Der Remaken: 0258-5213-7566

Kino Der Remaken is one of many islands inspired by Nazi Zombies maps — in this case, Kino der Toten. The theater of the dead looks beautifully bleak in Fortnite, fit with a close approximation of weapons and upgrades. The only difference is that the Fortnite version doesn’t have any window mechanics. Instead, zombies spawn directly in the theater and only charge at you within a certain proximity. If you’re not a fan of Kino der Toten, there are plenty of other maps (2865-9721-1133 is the code for a NukeTown Zombies map).

Snipers vs. Runner: 7352-4203-8482

Simple but addicting, Snipers vs. Runners pits a group of snipers against a group of runners trying to finish an obstacle course in under five minutes. The course is tough, and even more so when bullets are flying around you, but working through the floating obstacles and optimizing your run is part of the fun.

Aqua Drift Race: 4484-4147-7979

Aqua Drift Race is a classic racing map all about drifting. It’s one of a few racing maps that’s actually complete, with a fitting background and assets that work together. It’s only for a single player, though, so you’ll need to compare your times with friends offline.

Tumble Lads: 5361-9496-2479

It’s not often we see art imitating art imitating art, but that’s the case for Tumble Lads. A battle royale within a battle royale, Tumble Lads brings the fun of Fall Guys to Fortnite. The map is limited to 16 players, and the obstacle courses are much more difficult than Fall Guys, but Tumble Lads is still a blast if you have a few friends and a whole lot of patience.

Dead by Fortlight: 8099-5981-3796

Dead by Fortlight is Dead by Daylight in Fortnite. If you’re unfamiliar, Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer game where a group of survivors tries to outlast a murderer. Dead by Fortlight changes the formula a bit, pitting three survivors against the killer as opposed to the normal four. More importantly, the killer’s movement isn’t restricted like it is in Dead by Daylight. That makes Dead by Fortlight more frantic and fast-paced than even its source material.

Mystic Mansion: 9872-3680-6180

Mystic Mansion is basically Mario Party in Fortnite. It’s a board game where you run around the map collecting stars and playing mini-games after each round. That, along with the spooky theme, is enough for a recommendation. The level of polish on Mystic Mansion, though, is incredible. The mechanics work well, the mini-games are fast and fun, and there’s enough variety to keep a long game going. Creator Enigma has a lot of maps, ranging from team deathmatch to box fight. Mystic Mansion, however, is their most unique offering.

Illusion Hotel: 4849-7779-3845

Things aren’t quite right in the Illusion Hotel. This is a gun game island set inside a hotel ripped straight from Inception. Twisting corridors and false walls bring a level of unease as you battle through 35 different weapons with up to 15 other players. Disorienting and endlessly fun, you can play Illusion Hotel for hours without batting an eye (we certainly did).

Pirate Jonesy’s Deathrun: 7452-9966-3879

A deathrun map is good if your first reaction to dying is to crack up laughing, and that’s the case for Pirate Jonesy’s Deathrun. Its 10 pirate-themed stages are very difficult, so if you’re new to deathrun, it’s best to start with Deathrun Adventures. As long as you’re up for a challenge, though, Pirate Jonesy’s course is a treat. It’s a deathrun, of course, but also an escape maze. Most of the time, the solution to beating a stage isn’t to white knuckle your way through it, but rather to find shortcuts and other clues hidden around the map.

Escape the Ancient Ruins: 2105-4880-7093

Escape the Ancient Ruins is a narrative-driven maze island for a single player. The game starts with you waking up enclosed in rock, with no clue about where you are or how you got there. From there, it’s your job to use the many clues the island doles out to escape. Escape the Ancient Ruins is challenging, and like a lot of Fortnite Creative maps, it has a few rough edges. Still, it’s a fun, challenging adventure that’s worth taking. Creator DimensionDr4gon even has a full walk-through on their YouTube channel in case you get stuck.

Scavenger Sky Adventure: 2039-1278-0171

Scavenger Sky Adventure is another maze island, but it supports co-op for up to four players. It has this interesting premise of energy coursing throughout a series of islands, with disabled jump pads connecting each of the islands. There’s a surprising amount of text, from clues on the main path to journal entries off the beaten one. Scavenger Sky Adventure is more about solving puzzles than exploring, though. If you know what you’re doing, you can get through the island in a fraction of the time it takes to beat Escape the Ancient Ruins.

Spy Tycoon: 4730-5857-9174

Spy Tycoon is a free-for-all map where a group of spies race against each other to earn as much gold as possible. You earn gold by killing opponents and zombies, and you can use that gold to unlock new rooms and purchase new weapons. The first spy to reach 50 gold wins the game. Racing back and forth between your spy base and others to grab kills and unlock new upgrades is a blast, and the small map — designed for two to eight players — keeps every encounter interesting.

Star Wars The Last Reminants: 7809-4036-4587

Minus a spelling mistake, Star Wars The Last Reminants is a thoroughly enjoyable fan story where you play as a rebel chasing off the Imperial forces after the Battle of Endor. The map is more than a little clunky, and in some cases, the effort isn’t worth it. As long as you can look past that, though, Star Wars The Last Reminants is a short, novel adventure that captures the feel of Star Wars perfectly (fit with a rolling title card and all).

Grid Run: 0880-7742-8581

Grid Run is straightforward: Grab a Driftboard and keep moving on the open, Tron-inspired map. As you go, tiles will fall out from under you, leaving less and less room to skate on. The last player standing wins. Grid Run doesn’t need to be anything more than it is, and that’s why we love it. The mechanics are simple and competitive, making for a game mode that stays enjoyable even after hours of play.

The Mall is Closing: 3227-8700-3877

The Mall is Closing is a hide-and-seek map inspired by Stranger Things. The vibe is right, with a tightly-enclosed mall section drenched in neon lights. There are plenty of hiding spots and even more secrets, leading to hours of fun. Even better, creator ingamecarnageig has multiple versions of the map available, each with a different game mode (7688-5630-9923 is the code for the second map in the series).

Counter-Strike Dust 2 Map: 9908-4675-7557

The map that needs no introduction, Dust 2 remains the competitive battleground for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. This recreation doesn’t pull any punches. It’s simply search and destroy on Dust 2 in Fortnite. Thankfully, it doesn’t need to be anything more. Dust 2 is just as fun in Fortnite as it is in CS:GO, as players battle back and forth for round wins.

Colour Switch Baller Edition: 2984-9065-8370

Colour Switch Baller Edition is based off the very popular Colour Switch map from Team Unite (8255-8879-3055 is the code for that one). The premise is simple: Every few seconds, a color will show up on boards posted around the arena, and you need to rush to tiles that match that color as quickly as possible. All of the other ones drop out, killing players standing on them instantly. Baller Edition ups the ante by adding The Baller vehicle into the mix. It’s easy to knock The Baller off a platform, so in this mode, it’s not enough to simply reach the correct color — you have to fight to stay there.

