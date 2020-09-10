Fornite‘s season 4 map has only been live for a short while, but that hasn’t stopped players from discovering hidden Easter eggs scattered throughout the island. From throwbacks to old content and allusions to popular franchises, the world of Fortnite is jam-packed with tongue-in-cheek content. Things are likely to change as the weeks march on and Epic Games tweaks the map, but here are some the best Fortnite Easter eggs you can find this season.

Rifts through space and time

They’ve been a staple of Fortnite for many seasons, and this time around it’s no different. You can yet again find dimensional rifts scattered across the island that will teleport you high into the sky, allowing you to glide away from the impending storm if you happen to lose track of time. It’s also the perfect way to quickly escape from an overpowered enemy, but be careful — each rift can only be used once before it closes.

Tony Stark’s makeshift workshop

Inside a nondescript barn lie some of the most futuristic technology the island has ever seen. Various tools, panels, and electronics are lying about its interior, and it was obviously the location where the large red reflector panels were assembled before getting placed around the map. We’re not sure what purpose they serve, but we know they’ll probably have a big impact on the island over the coming weeks. Located near The Authority, the barn is an easy target to spot when flying above the fortress in a helicopter — just look for the big red building with a glowing reflector beside it.

An ode to Brutus

The Authority is a pretty barren location these days, as most of the henchmen have packed their bags and fled to greener pastures. Cobwebs and boxes are the primary occupants, but hidden among them is a tribute to one of its most popular former agents — Brutus. His stylish helmet, a picture of his likeness, and even a crying henchmen can be found memorializing the former boss. Is it possible that he’s still lingering around somewhere, waiting to return to duty once the Avengers have saved the island?

Truckasaurus statue

Not content to have a crossover event with one behemoth franchise, Fortnite has dedicated a statue to another popular IP — The Simpsons. It’s not a perfect recreation of the iconic beast — and this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the hilarious statue make an in-game appearance — but stumbling upon the massive vehicle-dinosaur hybrid in season 4 is a fantastic little Easter egg.

As opposed to previous seasons when it stood proudly guarding the roadside, this time around we find it destroyed and washed ashore behind Dirty Docks. We’re not sure what the future holds for our beloved Truckasaurus, but we’re hopeful Epic Games will restore it to its former glory.

Law offices of Jennifer Walters

In the Marvel Universe, Jennifer Walter pulls double duty as both the incredible She-Hulk and a high-powered lawyer. While you’ll unlock the Jennifer Walters playable skin just by leveling the Battle Pass, you’ll have to visit her law office tucked away in Retail Row if you want to transform into She-Hulk. There’s not too much to discover on the inside — it’s just an old house converted into an office — but it’s a great location to hunker down as the ring starts to close, and another cool way to reference the Marvel Universe.

Ferris Bueller’s Fancy View

The developers at Epic Games love to keep changing up this locale each season, and this time around there are a couple of new things to discover. Based on the iconic garage scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and added during Chapter 2 season 1, the building has been under construction through the majority of seasons 2 and 3. However, now in season 4, you can sometimes find a drivable car inside the garage, and a new crane has been installed behind the house that is lifting the previous crane out of the water. Feel free to hop in the sports car and take it for a joyride — just know that running it in reverse won’t reset the odometer. Head on over to the western side of the island to get a firsthand look at the new developments.

Bifrost markings

The Bifrost is an interdimensional transport system that allows Asgardians to travel throughout the universe. It also happens to be the way that all this season’s Marvel characters ended up on battle island. Located near the pile of destroyed Sentinels, the Bifrost markings match perfectly with the trailers released at the beginning of the season, and there is one marking for each character in the Battle Pass.

More to come this season

Things are just getting started with the latest Marvel crossover, and we’re excited to see where things go in the coming weeks. As Galactus and the Avengers do battle, the map is bound to see many of our favorite locations blown to bits — and with it, the introduction of a new batch of Easter eggs.

