Cyber Monday is underway and that means nearly every video game you can think of has a deal online somewhere. Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to offering discounts and deals on its games, but there are still plenty of options to buy your favorite games and systems for cheap. Here are some of the best Nintendo Cyber Monday deals we’ve found thus far.

Consoles

Nintendo Switch with $35 eShop card ($300)

You’re unlikely to find the Nintendo Switch anywhere online for less than its standard $300 price tag, but you can find the system bundled with some extra goodies. Walmart has the system with free shipping and a $35 eShop gift card, which you can use to purchase your first game.

Nintendo Switch with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ ($300)

Want a game bundled in with the system, instead? Go to Best Buy, where it’s available with a download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for no extra charge. It’s one of the best entries in the entire series, and it’s fully playable with just one Joy-Con controller.

Nintendo Switch with $50 gift card ($300)

At GameStop, you can get the standard Nintendo Switch for $300, as well as a $50 gift card to use on anything in the store. This makes it the perfect choice for buying your first game or getting some accessories for your new system.

Games

‘Doom’ ($30)

Id Software’s 2016 Doom reboot is a frenetic and gory game, and it kept all of that in its transition to the Nintendo Switch. Perfectly playable in both handheld and docked modes, Doom is a brilliant and often hilarious shooter, and you can get it now on the eShop at half its normal price.

‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ ($42)

Just released for the Switch this autumn, Dragon Ball FighterZ is the greatest Dragon Ball game ever made, without question. It replicates the battles from the show with a perfect cel-shaded anime art style, and its fighting mechanics are both accessible and difficult to master. It’s available now for just $42.

‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’ – Gold Edition ($32)

A brilliant crossover between the Mushroom Kingdom universe and Ubisoft’s Rabbids characters, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle takes the strategic combat of XCOM and adds a healthy dose of Nintendo charm and Ubisoft humor. At $32 for the Gold Edition, you will be busy with turn-based action for weeks.

‘Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate’ ($45)

Originally released for the 3DS and enhanced for the Switch, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate delivers the series’ signature open-world hunting action, with several different weapon times to choose from and a huge cast of monsters. At $45, it’s a deal sweet enough to make you forget that Monster Hunter World isn’t on Switch.