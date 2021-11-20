With the holiday season approaching, one of the most daunting questions of the year arises: “What will I get everyone on my list?” That question may hit even harder for those shopping for gamers. Let’s be honest, it’s hard to keep track of the nonstop new additions to the gaming world releasing all the time. That’s why we’ve put together a list of a few items that would make perfect stocking stuffers for whoever the gamer is in your life. Each is small and most cost $50 and under, so you can comfortably shop and not have to worry about breaking the bank.

Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda: $50

After Nintendo showed off the value in releasing a modern Game & Watch featuring Super Mario Bros., it decided to roll the dice once again with a model based on The Legend of Zelda series. The Game & Watch is already a classic novelty Nintendo item and the Zelda focus only adds to the charm.

This bad boy isn’t just for show, though. It features three full Legend of Zelda games including, the original Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. It also comes with a Zelda-remixed Game & Watch classic game titled Vermin, an interactive clock mode, and interactive timer mode. This is a must-have item for any Zelda fan in your life.

Xbox, Switch, or PlayStation gift cards: $10 to $70

If you’re not exactly sure what to get the gamer you’re shopping for, you can always go the classic route and just give them money to spend on their console of choice. Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch each have readily available gift cards and digital codes for purchase, with each starting at $10 and going up to $70, depending on the console. You can easily find the cards at most stores, and the digital codes can be found through a quick Amazon search.

Xbox Live Gold, Switch Online, or PlayStation Plus card: $8 to $60

Xbox Live, Nintendo Switch Online, and PlayStation Plus are all subscription services that give special perks to subscribers. Those perks include being able to play games online, having access to special free games, getting special marketplace deals, and more. That’s why a gift card for these services is a great idea for a stocking stuffer. The price will vary based on how long you want to gift the service to them, but starts at $8 for one month of Nintendo Online and $10 for one month of PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold. The highest is $20 for a year of Nintendo Online and $60 for a year of Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus. You can find a digital code card easily on Amazon for each of these products.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: $15

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that allows Xbox and PC players to select from a huge variety of games and play them to their heart’s content. The service has been the talk of the gaming world for a long time and for a good reason. It gives any player instant access to tons of quality games for a monthly fee. Amazon stocks a one month card for the service for $15 and a three-month card for $38. The service is only accessible from Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Game Pass does feature cloud play as well, allowing players to stream Xbox games to their phones.

Nintendo Switch memory card: Starts at $15

The Nintendo Switch is a great system, with an even better library of games. Unfortunately, the console isn’t optimized to download too many games at once due to its small memory size. That’s why you may want to look into getting your Switch owner a SanDisk microSD card. These cards increase the console’s memory and allow for increased playability of more games without having to constantly manage memory. They start at $15 for the smallest size at 64GB and rise in price as the size increases. You can find them on Amazon.

An 8BitDo controller: $20 to $50

If what your gamer is looking for is a good controller, then check out 8BitDo’s controller line. This controller company has been releasing the gold standard of third-party controllers for PC, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch for years now, and are easy to find on Amazon. Their controllers come in all shapes and sizes, from more retro-styled paddles to modern pads, mini controllers, and retro-modern hybrids.

Animal Crossing Amiibo cards: $6

If you have an Animal Crossing fan in your life, you might want to toss a set of Amiibo cards in their stocking. Originally created for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U era of Animal Crossing games, Nintendo has since reprinted them and made them compatible with Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Switch. You can use these cards for a variety of things in the game, like inviting villagers to your campsite or the newly added Roost. At just $6 a pack, these are an ideal stocking stuffer … as long as you can find them. They’re a particularly hot commodity, so keep an eye out on your Black Friday shopping trip.

Editors' Recommendations