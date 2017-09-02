‘Frank’s Big Package’ brings a former Xbox One exclusive to PlayStation 4

Why it matters to you After a year of Xbox One exclusivity, the popular zombie-killing adventure will soon be available for PlayStation 4.

Dead Rising 4, the Xbox One launch title featuring the return of zombie-slaying protagonist Frank West, is finally making its long-awaited appearance on PlayStation. At E3 2016, Dead Rising 4 was announced as a one-year exclusive console title, and now Capcom has confirmed the upcoming game for PS4 (with a bunch of extras thrown in) in December. Dubbed Frank’s Big Package, the PS4 release includes the full game, along with the post-launch difficulty patches and Street Fighter costumes.

A new mode called “Capcom Heroes” is also added in, which lets you tap into your inner Mega Man and splatter zombie brains with more than a dozen different classic Capcom characters, all with their unique abilities and special weapons.

As you can see in the video, the Big Package includes all the downloads, costumes, and weapons released so far for the Xbox One and PC versions, including the goofy mini-golf game and the “Frank Rising” chapter:

Street Fighter Outfit Pack

My Bloody Valentine Pack

Candy Cane Crossbow

Slicecycle

Sir-Ice-A-Lot

Ugly Winter Sweater

X-Fists

If you currently own Dead Rising 4 for Xbox One or PC, you’ll get the Capcom Heroes as a free download when Frank’s Big Package is released at the end of the year.

Partly inspired by the films of George Romero, the Dead Rising games follow the adventures of intrepid photojournalist Frank West facing swarms of shambling zombies. One of the hallmarks of the series is the ability to create unusual new deadly weapons to kill zombies in creative ways.

Remastered versions of the early games in the series finally appeared on PS4 last year, after more than a decade as Xbox exclusives. The first Dead Rising was an Xbox 360 launch game and a big hit for Microsoft back in 2006. Since then, it’s spawned several sequels, a Wii port, a mobile phone version, and even a couple of live-action movies. However, Dead Rising 4 departs somewhat from the tried and true formula of the earlier games. Although it does feature the return of Frank West, there are no countdown timers for the stages and the save system is much more forgiving.

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package will be available for PlayStation 4 on December 5, 2017.