  1. Gaming

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 4 quests and how to complete them

Joseph Yaden
By

What better way to start a new year than with a fresh set of Fortnite challenges? Week 4 of season 1 is live now, and there’s plenty more to do, with a ton of ways to earn XP. The week 4 challenges are mostly straightforward, with only a small selection that might trip you up. Either way, let’s dive into all the new quests for the week, with guides on how to complete each and every one of them.

Here are the chapter 3, season 1, week 4 quests, and how to finish them in Fortnite.

Recommended reading

Season 1, week 4 quests

  • Get Headshot Damage with a Pistol (75)
  • Harvest Wood from The Joneses, Shifty Shafts, or Logjam Lumberyard (150)
  • Detonate Gas Cans to Destroy Objects (2)
  • Dance at Chonker’s Speedway, Rocky Reels, and Greasy Grove (3)
  • Experience Guzzle Juice Effects for 15 Seconds (1)
  • Deal Damage to Enemies with Rare or Better Shotguns (400)
  • Hide in Stealth Grass for 10 Seconds (10)

Season 1, week 4 quest guide

Get Headshot Damage with a Pistol (75)

Aiming with a pistol in Fortnite.

This one will probably come naturally, but if you want to get it finished quickly, we advise playing in any team-based mode. From there, down an enemy player with your weapon of choice and then finish them off with pistol headshots. It’s much easier to line up your shots on a downed player, rather than one who’s actively dodging your attacks.

Harvest Wood from The Joneses, Shifty Shafts, or Logjam Lumberyard (150)

Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite.

Next is another simple one: Simply visit The Joneses, Shifty Shafts, and/or Logjam Lumberyard and chop wood with your harvesting tool. Remember, progress carries over across all three areas and does not need to be done in the same match. As the name suggests, Logjam Lumberyard is an excellent source of wood but is also a highly contested area, so make sure to plan carefully when choosing your location.

Detonate Gas Cans to Destroy Objects (2)

Map of gas canisters in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

For this challenge, you don’t actually need to damage enemy players or structures with gas cans to earn credit. Instead, simply destroy gas cans to damage two objects around you to complete the challenge. There are lots of gas canisters around the map, but the best one is the bridge to the southwest of Shifty Shafts, as shown in the map above. This bridge has several canisters and if you shoot them, they’ll destroy whatever objects are around them, and since there are so many canisters here, you shouldn’t have any difficulties.

Dance at Chonker’s Speedway, Rocky Reels, and Greasy Grove (3)

Greasy Grove in Fortnite.

This quest is yet another one that requires you to visit multiple areas, but thankfully it’s not too challenging. We recommend landing at either Greasy Grove or Chonker’s Speedway since both of them are on the outer edges of the map, and then visiting Rocky Reels since it’s in the middle. Just remember to emote at each of the three locations — it doesn’t have to be a dance, despite the challenge description. Also, you don’t need to visit all three in the same match.

Experience Guzzle Juice Effects for 15 Seconds (1)

Map of ice boxes in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

The toughest part of this quest is finding Guzzle Juice, which has a possibility of spawning from coolers around the map. Keep in mind, Guzzle Juice doesn’t have a 100% spawn rate from coolers, but it’s frequent enough. Use the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) to find all cooler locations. After you’ve found one, build a structure and jump from the top to take damage. The more damage you take, the more you’ll need to heal, which will cause the effects of Guzzle Juice to last longer. Thankfully, you don’t need to experience the effects for 15 seconds consecutively to complete this challenge.

Deal Damage to Enemies with Rare or Better Shotguns (400)

Shotgun in Fortnite.

This quest can be a little tricky if you don’t typically use shotguns. Keep playing a match as you would normally and be on the lookout for rare shotguns (blue or better). From here, you can down a player and finish them off with your rare shotgun, or simply use it to take down opponents in close quarters. Once you’ve dealt 400 damage with the shotgun, you’ll complete the challenge.

Hide in Stealth Grass for 10 Seconds (10)

Map of tall grass in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

All around The Daily Bugle are patches of tall grass. The map above shows their locations. For this quest, simply crouch down and hide in any of these patches for 10 seconds and you’ll earn credit for completing it. You don’t need to hide for 10 consecutive seconds, but you should be able to do so with ease.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Microsoft Office deals for January 2022

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

How to watch Nvidia’s CES 2022 keynote today

Nvidia's Jeff Fisher and Ali Kani.

Best HP Envy deals for January 2022

hp envy x360 15 17 oled amd 1

Best desktop monitor deals for January 2022

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

AT&T and Verizon backtrack over airline fears, agree to delay rollout of new 5G spectrum

Quantus plane.

Best Dell laptop deals for January 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Best Chromebook deals for January 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Microsoft Surface Duo reportedly getting Android 12L despite missing Android 11

Surface Duo 2 on a textured background.

The best TCL TV deals for January 2022

TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

Best Sony TV deals for January 2022

Sony Z8H TV

Best Sonos deals for January 2022

sonos move review 8

Best Roku deals for January 2022

Roku Ultra 2019 remote.

This wild new display puts a gargantuan 120-inch virtual monitor on your desk

brelyon virtual display