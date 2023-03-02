Fortnite Cipher quests: how to complete all Cipher and Encrypted quests

A new set of objectives has been added to Fortnite, and they’re called Cipher quests. These quests offer a wide variety of objectives, with some requiring you to find hidden items around the map, while others are more action focused. The quests are mostly straightforward, though a handful of them might cause some confusion, especially if you don’t play often. In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete the new Cipher quests, including the mysterious Encrypted challenges.

Cipher quests

The regular Cipher quests are pretty straightforward, requiring you to engage in combat with other players, find items from chests, and visit specific locations. These require much less preparation, but can still be tricky.

Visit Bastion Outposts (3)

The Bastion Outposts are all found in the snowy area of the island in the upper northeastern area. Hit three of the four Outposts to complete this quest.

Collect ammo from chests (150)

Yet another easy one. For this, simply play normally and loot chests or ammo boxes and you’ll complete this one in no time.

Upgrade vehicles with Off-Road Tires or Cow Catchers (3)

For this quest, we recommend visiting gas stations around the map to find Off-Road Tires or Cow Catchers. Keep in mind, you need to utilize three upgrades, so grab multiple Off-Road Tires and/or Cow Catchers and then keep an eye out for vehicles. Throw these items onto the car to upgrade it.

Hit opponents with ranged weapons from 75 meters or more (5)

Once again, if you’re playing naturally, you’ll probably complete this quest without too much effort. To make it easier, try to get your hands on a DMR or long-range rifle. Then, use your pings to mark enemies, which will tell you how far away they are from you. As long as they’re at least 75 meters away, take your shots. Each shot at 75 meters counts for this quest, so try to connect as many times as you can to finish this one quickly.

Mark targets with the Falcon Scout (3)

As you play, keep an eye out for the Falcon Scout item, which can be controlled remotely to mark opponents. We go into greater detail in a separate guide, but the main point is to find the Falcon Scout, and then head to a heavily populated area. Hide in a decent spot, then control the Scout to mark opponents. You only need three to finish this quest.

Drive a vehicle in different named locations (5)

This is yet another straightforward quest, but one that might take a little time depending on your luck and skill. Land somewhere that has a vehicle (such as gas stations) and you’ll earn credit for visiting a named location — such as Slappy Shores, Faulty Splits, or Anvil Square — so long as you’re driving. You need five named locations for this quest.

Get eliminations with a weapon of Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarity or higher (3)

If you play Fortnite regularly, you’re probably familiar with the rarity system, but just in case you aren’t, we’ll explain. There are four quests in this category — one for each of the named rarities. The four rarities and their respective colors are:

Uncommon: Green

Rare: Blue

Epic: Purple

Legendary: Orange

You need to secure three eliminations with each rarity to complete all the quests in this category. To gain access to the rarer weapon types, like Legendary, either upgrade them at upgrade stations, grab them from chests, or floor loot, collect them from Supply Drops, or even eliminated opponents.

Damage opponents with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter (300, 1,000, 2,000, and 3,500)

This quest will take you a little while since it’s reliant on finding one of the aforementioned weapons in the wild, while also dealing lots of damage. There are four quests total, requiring you to deal 300, 1,000, 2,000, and 3,500 with either the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter. As you play, make sure you always get your hands on one of those weapons and then do your best to deal damage with them, whether to real players, creatures, or other NPCs.

Encrypted Cipher quests

First, let’s go over the Encrypted Cipher quests. These send you to locations around the map to collect specific items. The problem is that their descriptions are vague, making it tough to know where to find them.

1.17.23.9.14.19.19.24.1.21.6

This encrypted location is found at Anvil Square. Head to this area and then make your way to the eastern side of this locale where you’ll find a garage with a bottom floor. You’ll need to destroy the green and yellow shelving unit to find the stairs that lead below. Go to this bottom floor and interact with a table along the wall to complete this quest.

12.18.15.5.14.25. 14.4.2.22

In the middle of the Lonely Labs area, you’ll find three large orange containers out in the open. The southernmost one is up against a large snowy hill, and if you head inside the container, you’ll find a hidden path that leads to an underground area. Go down to the bottom and interact with the computer in the center of the room and you’ll earn credit for completing this quest.

19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4. 22.13.1.4.19

For this one, you’ll need to visit the northwestern side of Shattered Slabs, as shown on the map above. Beneath one of the massive slabs is a little area with Slurp Barrels, a chest, and a glowing mound. Smack it with your harvesting tool to uncover the last encrypted item.

