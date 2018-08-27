Digital Trends
Gaming

Epic Games unhappy with Google’s disclosure of ‘Fortnite’ launcher vulnerability

Gabe Gurwin
By
note 9 fortnite
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Epic Games recently addressed a vulnerability in the Android launcher for Fortnite that would have allowed hackers to slip malware onto users’ devices, and though players should no longer have to fear any issues, Epic isn’t too happy with the way Google handled the problem.

The vulnerability was detailed on Google’s Issue Tracker service, and stems from users being able to swap out the genuine Android Package — or APK — with a false one if it is given the same package name. This opens the door for a malicious program to be installed onto phones without players’ consent.

The vulnerability was reported on the service on August 15 and was subsequently patched a day later, and Epic requested that Google not disclose it for 90 days in order to give the company more time to update users’ devices. Google did not comply with this request, which could have given hackers enough time to exploit the issue before a patch was rolled out.

Though he praised Google’s effort to check for potential security issues in Fortnite on Android, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney told Android Central that it was “irresponsible of Google to publicly disclose the technical details of the flaw so quickly, while many installations had not yet been updated and were still vulnerable.”

Sweeney seemed to imply that Google’s decision was made in response to Epic not releasing the game through Google Play as well.

“Google’s security analysis efforts are appreciated and benefit the Android platform, however a company as powerful as Google should practice more responsible disclosure timing than this, and not endanger users in the course of its counter-PR efforts against Epic’s distribution of Fortnite outside of Google Play,” Sweeney said.

Fortnite only recently came to Android after previously being available on PC, Mac, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, and iOS. The decision to avoid the Google Play store was made in order to avoid paying a 30 percent revenue cut to Google on in-game purchases. With Fortnite pulling in tens of millions of players, it’s hard to blame Epic Games for wanting to do things its own way, but we hope it takes more steps to keep users and their systems safe in the future.

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
Fortnite v-bucks scam warning
Computing

What does that high score cost you? Why one in five gamers falls victim to fraud

Financial fraud is a problem for many industries, but as micro-transactions become more commonplace in gaming, fraud is proving problematic for developers and gamers alike.
Posted By Jon Martindale
f1 2018 f12018 prd
Product Review

You’ll probably never drive a race car, but that’s ok. Play ‘F1 2018’ instead.

F1 2018 strives for authenticity. The result is a demanding racing game that will overwhelm your senses – but it’s also among the most entertaining, and realistic, simulators we’ve ever played.
Posted By Stirling Matheson
nba live 19 joel embiid cover
Gaming

Is ‘NBA Live 19’ any good? Try it for yourself right now

The NBA Live 19 demo is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The demo lets you create your own player -- male or female -- and start The Rise, the new story-driven portion of the career mode.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

A new 'Spider-Man' game hits September 7. Here's what you should know

Sony and Insomniac have provided more information about the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man, showing us the hero's combat and livesaving skills in equal measure. Here is what we know about the new Spider-Man game so far.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
best easter eggs in overwatch map busan
Gaming

From karaoke to jiggly cows, Overwatch’s new Busan map is full of Easter eggs

Following D.Va's new animated short, Overwatch released a new map called Busan on the test server. It has quite a few fun, cleverly hidden easter eggs. Here's what they are, and how to find them.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Fortnite Week 7 Challenge Visit different named locations in a single match
Gaming

Grab a golf cart and finish Fortnite's weekly challenge with our easy guide

The Fortnite week 7 challenges have arrived! One of the biggest challenges this week tasks you with visiting the center of named locations in a single Battle Royale match. We have an easy solution for this tough challenge.
Posted By Cody Perez
awesome tech you cant buy yet logicink wearable feature
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: UV-sensitive tattoos and ultrasonic washing machines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
samsung cf791 product
Product Review

The Samsung CF791 is still the best ultrawide monitor you can buy

With features like quantum dots, a massive 1440p display, and a deep curve, the Samsung CF791 aims to impress. Getting a price cut down to $750, this ultrawide monitor is an even sweeter deal. Even still, it's an expensive monitor to invest…
Posted By Mark Coppock, Abigail Bassett
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 AMP! Edition
Computing

Upgrade your gaming rig with our favorite graphics cards for every budget

If you're serious about games, a good graphics card is essential. There’s no one-size-fits-all option for graphics cards, but our recommendations can help you pick from the best graphics cards for your needs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
wii u unreal engine 4
Gaming

These awesome Gamecube games will make you wish you still owned it

It's hard to believe Nintendo's compact box with a handle is in the realm of being considered classic. With that in mind, we decided to compile a list of the best Nintendo GameCube games ever made.
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo switch tips and tricks review photos pdx 507 skyrim
Gaming

It’s not just for gaming: InkyPen app brings comic books to the Nintendo Switch

A new app, InkyPen, is bringing comic books and manga to the Nintendo Switch. Launching later this fall, the app will offer readers thousands of comics from several indie publishers. Marvel and DC will not be included.
Posted By Eric Brackett
battle for azeroth warbringers azshara short
Gaming

Expect devilish dealings for Azshara in the final ‘Battle for Azeroth’ short

Blizzard reveals the last Warbringers short and we get an up close and personal look at the destruction of Queen Azshara's former kingdom and the rebirth of one of the most vicious villains in World of Warcraft.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
how to unlock the galaxy skin in fortnite
Gaming

Fortnite’s Galaxy skin is exclusive to two Samsung phones. Here’s how to get it

An extremely rare, space-themed skin is now available to Fortnite players for a limited time to owners of the Samsung Note 9 and Tab S4, and we have all the information you need to unlock the exclusive Fortnite Galaxy skin.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Best Blu-ray players xbox one s
Gaming

For $22 a month, an Xbox One system could soon be yours

Microsoft is offering players a new way to get an Xbox One S or X and it's called the Xbox All Access service. For a monthly fee, you get the console and subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin